close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Curefoods raises Rs 300 cr in round led by Binny Bansal's investment fund

Cloud kitchen company says it will use financing to expand reach and diversify in offline market

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Photo: Freepik

Photo: Freepik

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 2:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Curefoods, a cloud kitchen company, last week closed a funding round that got Rs 300 crore for offline expansion and getting new customers.
The round consisted of primary and secondary equity and debt and was led by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal’s fund Three State Capital, which made an investment of Rs 240 crore along with IronPillar, Chiratae Ventures, ASK Finance and Winter Capital.

Curefoods said it will use the funding to expand its reach and diversify its brands into offline format from the current online-only cloud kitchen presence. The company was founded by Ankit Nagori, a former Flipkart executive and co-founder of India's largest gym chain, Cult.fit
"Our investors understand our brand vision very well and are aligned to our long-term goal of creating multiple 500 crore brands. This funding will allow us to reach new customers and markets while also targeting our offline model expansion," said Nagori.

The company competes with players such as Rebel Foods, Biryani By Kilo, Box8, and FreshMenu.
Curefoods said in FY23 it grew more than 300 per cent year-on-year and in FY24 it plans expanding in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in North and West India. Curefoods does business in 15 cities and its locations are serviced by a backend operation of more than seven food factories and 150 multi-brand cloud kitchens.

Also Read

Ankit Nagori-led Curefoods aims to expand cloud kitchens across India

Clinical bowler, record-setting batsman: BCCI's next president Roger Binny

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal planning to invest $100-150 mn in PhonePe

HireQuotient bags investment from Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal

Rebel Foods to run American burger giant Wendy's restaurants in India

India Accelerator announces Dubai foray, will invest $20 mn in start-ups

Nykaa expects BPC biz FY23 revenue growth rates 30%, Q4 performance robust

How Souled Store is riding young India's swelling pop culture wave

Global investors slash valuation of Indian unicorns amid funding winter

Edtech major Byju's to raise $700 million in fresh funding round this month


The company said its gourmet brands Nomad Pizza and the Sharief Bhai biryani are the fastest growing in their segments. In December 2022, Curefoods recorded a milestone of crossing 1.1 million orders per month, resulting in an annual recurring revenue of Rs 550 crore.
Curefoods raised more than Rs 800 crore in January 2022 from Iron Pillar, Chiratae Ventures, Sixteenth Street Capital, Accel Partners, Binny Bansal, Alteria Capital, BlackSoil Capital, Winter Capital and Trifecta Capital. The company plans to open 50 more locations for managing 2 million orders monthly.
Topics : Startup | Binny Bansal

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 2:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Delivery firm Dunzo secures $75 mn funding, lays off 30% of staff: Report

Dunzo
2 min read

Seshagiri Rao retires, steps down from JSW Steel board after 24 years

Seshagiri Rao, Joint MD and Group CFO, JSW Steel
2 min read

Beauty e-retailer Nykaa sees healthy revenue growth trend for FY23

Nykaa, beauty care products
2 min read

Tata Steel output grows 3% to 7.77 MT in Q4; sales fall 3.43% to 7.59 MT.

tata steelwork, tata, tata group
2 min read

Infosys collaborates with LexisNexis to provide end-to-end IT services

Bengaluru-based Infosys is considered the industry’s weathervane. (Photo: Bloomberg)
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Reliance Retail launches Tira to take on Nykaa, Tata Cliq in beauty space

beauty, make up, cosmetics, fashion, lifestyle
3 min read

Reliance Retail ropes in former Amul chief RS Sodhi to drive grocery biz

RS Sodhi
2 min read

GQG Partners sees $2 billion Adani bet delivering returns over 100%

Rajiv Jain. Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Premium

Global investors slash valuation of Indian unicorns amid funding winter

startups, funding, business
5 min read

Poonawalla Fincorp registers highest disbursement of Rs 6,370 cr in Q4 FY23

Adar Poonawalla
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon