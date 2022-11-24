HireQuotient bags investment from Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal

Singapore-based HireQuotient, an HR tech start-up that automates interviews and hiring for companies, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Binny Bansal, the co-founder of .

This comes after the company raised $1.8 million in pre-series A funding in December last year from Sumant Sinha of ReNew Power, Mohan Lakhamraju of Great Learning, Sujeet Kumar of Udaan; and Kunal Shah of CRED.

Smarthveer Sidana, co-founder and CEO of HireQuotient said, “Few things are as important for a business as trust and belief, and the latest round of funding is a testimony to the confidence our current investor, Binny Bansal, has placed in the vision and mission of HireQuotient.”

Sidana added that sales tech and marketing tech have seen massive disruption in the past 2 decades and hiring tech will experience this in the coming decade.

“In the past year, we have worked with 40+ brands including blue-chips, and our approach has been to grow aggressively while focusing on positive unit economics and revenue. Because of this approach, we have a solid runway which is very critical in today’s economic climate,” he added.

The company claims to have been used by more than 40,000 candidates in over 40 countries. The firm also says it provides tailored tools and solutions for organizations to deploy better hiring experiences to effectively tap into the global talent pool.

Binny Bansal, the co-founder of Flipkart, said “HireQuotient has been scaling its business at a tremendous pace over the last year. I believe they have the right vision to keep them on this trajectory. It's truly good to see how Smarth and his leadership team are building a company which has been focusing on culture from Day 1. I am excited to deepen my partnership with them”

Over the last year, the company has expanded its team to over 30 members, including more than 15 from top global schools and management consulting firms such as (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Boston Consulting Group, and Bain & Company.