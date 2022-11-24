JUST IN
HireQuotient bags investment from Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal
Adani group's open offer: 16.54% of NDTV shares tendered by Day 3
Trident Realty to invest Rs 3,000 crore over 7-8 years in Haryana
Violent clashes in China likely to boost India's iPhone exports
Near-term headwinds likely to keep staffing solution companies muted
HDFC Bank elevates Bharucha as Deputy MD, appoints Zaveri as ED
PVR sees superplexes as next blockbuster concept in cinema business
Hindustan Aeronautics told to conduct Aero India 2023 in February
Tata's Bisleri International buyout may be biggest in India FMCG space
Chennai Petroleum, IOC signs JV agreement for Rs 31,580 crore TN refinery
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Adani group's open offer: 16.54% of NDTV shares tendered by Day 3
EV company Motovolt Mobility raises Rs 16 cr in per-series A funding
Business Standard

HireQuotient bags investment from Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal

This comes after the company raised $1.8 million in pre-series A funding last year from Sumant Sinha of ReNew Power, Mohan Lakhamraju of Great Learning, Sujeet Kumar of Udaan; and Kunal Shah of CRED

Topics
Binny Bansal | tech start-ups | Indian start-ups

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Over the last year, HireQuotient has expanded its team to over 30 members, including more than 15 from top global schools and management consulting firms

Singapore-based HireQuotient, an HR tech start-up that automates interviews and hiring for companies, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Binny Bansal, the co-founder of Flipkart.

This comes after the company raised $1.8 million in pre-series A funding in December last year from Sumant Sinha of ReNew Power, Mohan Lakhamraju of Great Learning, Sujeet Kumar of Udaan; and Kunal Shah of CRED.

Smarthveer Sidana, co-founder and CEO of HireQuotient said, “Few things are as important for a business as trust and belief, and the latest round of funding is a testimony to the confidence our current investor, Binny Bansal, has placed in the vision and mission of HireQuotient.”

Sidana added that sales tech and marketing tech have seen massive disruption in the past 2 decades and hiring tech will experience this in the coming decade.

“In the past year, we have worked with 40+ brands including blue-chips, and our approach has been to grow aggressively while focusing on positive unit economics and revenue. Because of this approach, we have a solid runway which is very critical in today’s economic climate,” he added.

The company claims to have been used by more than 40,000 candidates in over 40 countries. The firm also says it provides tailored tools and solutions for organizations to deploy better hiring experiences to effectively tap into the global talent pool.

Binny Bansal, the co-founder of Flipkart, said “HireQuotient has been scaling its business at a tremendous pace over the last year. I believe they have the right vision to keep them on this trajectory. It's truly good to see how Smarth and his leadership team are building a company which has been focusing on culture from Day 1. I am excited to deepen my partnership with them”

Over the last year, the company has expanded its team to over 30 members, including more than 15 from top global schools and management consulting firms such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Boston Consulting Group, and Bain & Company.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Binny Bansal

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 23:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.