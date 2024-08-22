Business Standard
DMI Finance set to raise funds from MUFG at $3 billion valuation

DMI Finance plans to use the capital to expand its balance sheet, co-founder said

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 2:03 AM IST

By Baiju Kalesh

Indian shadow bank DMI Finance Pvt said it’s raising fresh funding from Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. at a valuation of about $3 billion as it seeks to ramp up its lending. 
 
MUFG is set to buy around $330 million of stock in the company, DMI Finance co-founder Shivashish Chatterjee said in an interview Wednesday. The Japanese lender, which is already an investor in DMI Finance, will be the company’s second-largest shareholder after the deal, he said. 
 
DMI Finance plans to use the capital to expand its balance sheet, Chatterjee said. It aims to boost lending to small- and medium-sized enterprises and will look at acquisitions, in addition to expanding its consumer finance lending and personal loan book, he said.
 
A representative for MUFG declined to comment. 

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 2:03 AM IST

