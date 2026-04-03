Fidelity marks down Gupshup's stake, implies sharp valuation drop

The revised carrying value implies a valuation of roughly $280 million to $300 million for Gupshup, a drop of about 80 per cent from its earlier unicorn status.

The San Francisco-based company was valued at $1.4 billion when Fidelity first invested in the company in 2021 through a secondary transaction.

The asset manager has been revising the value of its holding and had lowered it to roughly $697 million as of July 2023.

Last year, Gupshup raised over $60 million in a funding round combining equity and debt financing from Globespan Capital Partners and EvolutionX Debt Capital.

The firm had planned to use the funding for expansion of its conversational AI and messaging platform, and accelerate go-to-market execution across high-growth markets, including India, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

Founded in 2004, Gupshup sells messaging APIs and conversational tools, and has more recently pivoted towards AI-driven customer engagement. The company has faced business churn in recent years, cutting about 300 jobs after a period of rapid expansion.