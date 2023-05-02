Flipkart launches new 400,000 sq ft fulfilment centre in Telangana



The company said that the new FC will support the delivery and logistics of a wide range of product categories, including furniture and large appliances, offered by thousands of local sellers and MSMEs in Telangana, providing them access to the national market. In a bid to strengthen its supply chain in Telangana, e-commerce platform Flipkart on Tuesday launched a new 400,000 sq ft fulfilment centre (FC) in Sangareddy.



Fulfilment centres allow e-commerce companies to outsource warehousing and shipping. It relieves online businesses of the necessary physical space to store all products, which is beneficial for merchants without the capacity to directly manage inventory. Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer (CEO), of Flipkart Group, said, "We hope that the establishment of the Sangareddy facility will give a further boost to entrepreneurs in the state and strengthen their integration with the national market. We will continue leveraging the power of technology and our robust infrastructure to accelerate growth for India and its people."



Flipkart said that its supply chain operations have also contributed to the growth of Telangana's economy by creating over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs. The company also has close to 5,000 Kirana stores in Telangana associated with Flipkart's Kirana Delivery program. Sellers send merchandise to the fulfilment centre, and the outsourced provider ships it to customers for them.

"The new facility by Flipkart will strengthen pan-India market access for local sellers and encourage many of our local communities to become a part of the digital revolution," said (KT Rama Rao, minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and Commerce, and Information Technology of Telangana, who was also present at the launch.

