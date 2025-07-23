Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Gupshup raises $60 million to expand Conversational AI capabilities

Gupshup raises $60 million to expand Conversational AI capabilities

Gupshup raised over $60 million in equity and debt funding from Globespan and EvolutionX to scale its Conversational AI platform and grow across high-potential markets

GupShup

The company's platform enables businesses to automate complex customer interactions while maintaining personalised, human-like conversations.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gupshup, the conversational AI platform, has raised over $60 million in a funding round combining equity and debt financing from Globespan Capital Partners and EvolutionX Debt Capital. The company did not disclose the valuation.
 
The funding will fuel the expansion of its conversational AI and messaging platform, and accelerate go-to-market execution across high-growth markets, including India, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, the company said.
 
"We're at an inflection point where AI agents are transitioning from experimental technology to business-critical infrastructure, leading to extraordinary global demand for our solutions. Businesses recognise that conversational AI is driving enormous competitive advantages through superior customer experiences. This funding positions us to capture that global opportunity," said Beerud Sheth, founder and chief executive officer, Gupshup.
 
 
The funding will be strategically deployed to enhance sales velocity, product innovation, and deepen market presence across key verticals globally.
 
“Gupshup has turned the vision of conversational AI into an enterprise-scale reality. We’re proud to support their next phase of growth as they expand across emerging markets. With deep AI expertise, robust infrastructure, and relentless execution, Gupshup is redefining how businesses engage customers,” said Andy Goldfarb, co-founder and managing partner, Globespan Capital Partners. 

Also Read

Google Messages

Google Messages may soon get features for improved group chat experience

ENG vs IND 4th Test day 1 live scorecard

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 4th Test: Rahul-Jaiswal give IND solid start; IND 78/0 at lunch

Mutual Funds

Planning to redeem MFs? AY 2025-26 tax rules may hit your returns

KL Rahul

Stealth and Skill: IND openers unfazed by Manchester's overcast challenge

Elden Ring Nightreign

Four new Everdark Sovereigns arrive in Elden Ring Nightreign: Details here

 
"Gupshup has been the market leader at every stage of industry evolution—from basic messaging to conversational AI across text and voice—which has led to consistent revenue growth and margin expansion,” said Rahul Shah, partner at EvolutionX Debt Capital.
 
The company's platform enables businesses to automate complex customer interactions while maintaining personalised, human-like conversations. Through solutions like conversational AI agents, Click to Chat Ads, AI Campaign CoPilot, Agent Assist, Personalise, and Campaign Manager, businesses can manage everything from product discovery and purchasing to customer support and retention—marking a significant evolution from traditional chatbots to autonomous agents.
 
Gupshup's platform currently powers more than 120 billion messages annually for thousands of enterprises, with advanced AI capabilities that position it as a comprehensive solution for businesses seeking to implement conversational engagement at scale.

More From This Section

Premiumartificial intelligence

AI-first startups challenge India's $300 billion IT services giants

PremiumTarun Bisht, vice president, MPL

Gaming firm MPL bets on AI to boost development cycles, write code faster

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

Inbound Aerospace raises $1 mn pre-seed round led by Speciale Invest

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech

Edtech firm PhysicsWallah launches AI model Aryabhata 1.0 for JEE Mains

external commercial borrowing, ECB, dollar

EduFund secures $6 million in Series A round to expand beyond metro cities

Topics : digital messaging AI systems fundings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEEngland vs India 4th Test Toss UpdatesQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon