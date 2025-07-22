Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Edtech firm PhysicsWallah launches AI model Aryabhata 1.0 for JEE Mains

Edtech firm PhysicsWallah launches AI model Aryabhata 1.0 for JEE Mains

PhysicsWallah introduces Aryabhata 1.0, a small language model aimed at supporting mathematics learning for competitive exams like JEE Mains, marking its entry into AI-driven educational tools

Based on the data available on the platform's website, PhysicsWallah has more than 10 million paid students. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Edtech firm PhysicsWallah has unveiled its first small language model (SLM), Aryabhata 1.0, designed specifically to support mathematics learning for competitive exams in India, starting with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains. The model marks the company’s foray into AI-driven learning tools and is part of its broader strategy to develop domain-specific language models that require significantly lower computing resources.
 
According to Prateek Maheshwari, co-founder of PhysicsWallah, who shared the update on social networking platform LinkedIn on Tuesday, Aryabhata 1.0 is already delivering impressive results, outperforming several larger models in accuracy and efficiency. The model, trained on a single H100 GPU (graphics processing unit), scored 86 per cent in the JEE Mains (Maths) in the January 2024 session and an even higher 90.2 per cent in the April session, Maheshwari wrote.
 
 
"Powered by PhysicsWallah's 130,000 curated Q&A pairs and advanced fine-tuning methods, Aryabhata 1.0 is our step toward pedagogically grounded reasoning patterns, especially for competitive exams like JEE," Maheshwari said. 
 
The nomenclature has been derived from the name of India's mathematician Aryabhata. According to PhysicsWallah, while the country has long been a hub of mathematical innovation, Aryabhata 1.0 carries forward the spirit of ancient Indian mathematics into the age of AI.
 
Going forward, the company plans to expand the model to cover other competitive examinations like JEE Advanced and more mathematical domains, Maheshwari added. He also invited educators, researchers, and developers to explore the model, put it to the test, and share their feedback.
 
Based on the data available on the platform's website, PhysicsWallah has more than 10 million paid students.

Topics : JEE Mains EdTech AI Models

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

