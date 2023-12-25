Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

InCred becomes 2nd unicorn of 2023 after raising $60 mn in funding round

The Series D round was led by Ranjan Pai of MEMG, who invested $9 million followed by Ravi Pillai, Chairman at RP Group of Companies, and Ram Nayak, Global Co-Head of the Investment Bank

incred, horse

Following the fresh capital infusion, InCred has been valued at $1.04 billion and has become the second company to gain unicorn status this year, the company said in a statement.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 7:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm InCred has turned unicorn after raising $60 million in a funding round from new and existing investors.
Following the fresh capital infusion, InCred has been valued at $1.04 billion and has become the second company to gain unicorn status this year, the company said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Series D round was led by Ranjan Pai of MEMG, who invested $9 million followed by Ravi Pillai, Chairman at RP Group of Companies, and Ram Nayak, Global Co-Head of the Investment Bank and Head of Fixed Income & Currencies at Deutsche Bank, who invested $5.4 million and $1.2 million, respectively.
The fundraise also saw participation from several large ultra-high-net worth individuals and Family Offices, as well as institutional investors like Varanium Capital Advisors and Sattva Group, it said.
"This funding marks a significant milestone in our journey and takes us into the ranks of Unicorns. We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming support our investors have shown.
"This equity capital will help us take advantage of these opportunities, strengthen our balance sheet and provide us enough runway for the next couple of years of expansion," InCred CEO Bhupinder Singh said.
The equity capital of Rs 500 crores will be strategically deployed across InCred's core business verticals: Consumer Loans, Student Loans, and MSME Lending, all three of which have seen strong growth, it said.

Also Read

Profitable Indian unicorns to grow from 30 in FY22 to 55 in FY27: Report

Incred Finance plans to raise Rs 300 crore via non-convertible debentures

InCred secures commitment to raise Rs 500 crore, to join unicorn club

Deutsche India expands tech operations in country, to hire thousands

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

Venture debt gains ground in Indian startups amid equity fund raising dip

Food delivery major Zomato denies it is acquiring logistics firm Shiprocket

India-focused VC funds continue to raise capital despite funding winter

Flipkart in talks to raise $1 billion, $600 million to come from Walmart

Fintech startup EnKash gets RBI nod to operate as payment aggregator

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : InCred startups in India fundings Deutsche Bank unicorn companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesPaytm LayoffsLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon