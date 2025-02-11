Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 09:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Razorpay elevates Haria to role of CPO as it eyes Southeast Asia expansion

Razorpay elevates Haria to role of CPO as it eyes Southeast Asia expansion

The appointment comes at a time when the company is planning to expand in Southeast Asia and focus on expanding Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Razorpay POS

Shashank Kumar, managing director and co-founder, Razorpay

Shashank Kumar, managing director and co-founder, Razorpay

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm Razorpay on Tuesday elevated Khilan Haria to the role of chief product officer (CPO) from senior vice-president and head of payments product at the company.
 
The appointment comes at a time when the company is planning to expand in Southeast Asia and focus on expanding Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Razorpay POS (point-of-sale), the company said.
 
“The role will guide Razorpay’s global product roadmap, ensuring the development of industry-first products that align with the company’s vision for growth in emerging markets like Southeast Asia and beyond,” the company said in a statement.
 
Khilan joined Razorpay as senior director of product management.
 
 
“As we continue to create a global footprint, I am humbled and thrilled to take on this expanded role and contribute to Razorpay’s next chapter of growth. My focus will remain on building innovative, customer-first products that solve critical business challenges and create lasting impact and value,” he said in a statement.

Also Read

PremiumIshaan Mittal (R), managing director, Peak XV Partners and Harshil Mathur, CEO & Co-Founder, Razorpay

Razorpay marks 10 years, targets about $400 billion in TPV by 2030

Fintech firm, Ambak

Fintech firm Ambak raises $7 million in seed and pre-series A round

FINTECH FIRM, SLICE

Slice to rebrand as Slice Small Finance Bank after North East SFB merger

Fintech

US fintech firm Broadridge to boost India headcount by 26% in 3 years

RBI seeks info on NBFCs' supply-chain financing

Fintechs capture 76% of personal loans as banks slowdown in H1 FY25

 
In his last role, he led the product charter for online payments and gradually expanded his responsibilities in the company, including offline payments, Razorpay Engage, Optimizer, UPI Switch, Turbo UPI, credit card on UPI, credit lines on UPI, among others.
 
“As we expand our horizons globally, especially into Southeast Asia, Khilan’s leadership as chief product officer ensures that we continue to deliver impactful solutions that empower businesses in real-time,” said Shashank Kumar, co-founder and managing director, Razorpay.
 
Razorpay, which is looking for a public market foray in the next two to three years, is also moving its domicile to India. At present, the Bengaluru-based company is incorporated in the United States.

More From This Section

Shailesh Lakhani and Abheek Anand

Senior partners Shailesh Lakhani, Abheek Anand exit venture firm Peak XV

krutrim bhavish agarwal ola

Krutrim deploys DeepSeek's R1 model for Indian developers, says Aggarwal

Amazon

Amazon Pharmacy expands medicine access from Andaman to Arunachal Pradesh

Lennox

Lennox India announces $6 million investment to expand Chennai GCC

Rashmi Saluja, Chairperson of REL

Religare saga: Saluja moves HC against Sebi, seeks to quash Burmans' offer

Topics : Fintech firms Razorpay payments Unified Payments Interface

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon