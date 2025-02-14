Roses, chocolates, jewellery: Young Indians boost Valentine's Week sales

Young Indians are splurging on roses, skincare gift sets, de-tan kits, makeup palettes, healthy chocolate combos, scent hampers, books, teddy bears, and jewellery items like silver bands, rings, and gold pendants to mark Valentine’s Week. This surge in spending reflects the rise in disposable income and growing consumer confidence in the world’s most populous nation.
This has opened up a huge opportunity for e-commerce companies and quick commerce players, which are delivering these items within 10 to 30 minutes.
"Our analysts have crunched the numbers, and the Valentine’s Day rush is mad," said Phani Kishan Addepalli, co-founder of Swiggy and Swiggy Instamart, on X on Friday.
"At peak, we saw 581 chocolate orders per minute and 324 rose orders per minute. If there was ever a stock market for love, this was the bull run."
Swiggy Instamart pods across the country were stocked and ready with chocolates, roses, teddy bears, and everything else needed to make the day special.
"We were tracking chocolates, but clearly, roses are stealing the spotlight. With 16 times more orders than a regular Friday, it looks like every cart is saying it with flowers," said Addepalli.
Zomato has witnessed an early surge in demand for cakes and desserts, reflecting higher adoption of celebrating special occasions in a memorable way.
Sales of rose-themed or flavoured dishes on Rose Day (February 7) soared twofold. Delivery of rose-flavoured beverages also increased by 70 per cent. On Chocolate Day (February 10), over 125,000 chocolate-based dishes were sold.
For consumers looking for a more immersive experience, Zomato is also offering at-home date night options in select locations in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. This includes DIY (do-it-yourself) culinary kits, such as DIY sushi, ramen, taco, and cocktail-making kits.
It is also offering curated cheese boards and chocolate fondue boxes with an assortment of dippable treats.
India’s gifting habits are evolving rapidly, with online platforms playing a central role in festive and occasion-based shopping.
In the first 11 days of February 2025 alone, Unicommerce’s Uniware platform processed over 10 million gifting order items, reflecting a larger shift towards digital-first gifting.
With Valentine’s Day, this trend became increasingly evident, with a surge in demand for personal gifts.
The popular categories this Valentine’s Day sales period include beauty and makeup, healthy eatables, fitness products, and books, according to Unicommerce.
Brands are also offering more options online, with a choice of special packaging or gift wrapping designed for the occasion.
According to Unicommerce, the most shopped products included skincare gift combos, de-tan kits, makeup face palettes, healthy chocolate combos, scent hampers, books and bookmarks, and jewellery products like silver bands, rings, and gold pendants.
Tier-II cities drove order volume growth during the first nine days of this month, with over 37 per cent higher volumes compared to the same period in 2024.
There was an overall 24 per cent year-on-year growth in gross merchandise value (GMV), with higher value growth seen on brand websites than on marketplaces.
"Valentine’s remains one of the biggest occasions for gifting in India, and flowers continue to dominate as the preferred choice," said Tarun Joshi, founder and CEO of IGP.com, an online gifting company.
On Valentine’s Day, Rebel Foods, the world’s leading internet restaurant company, unveiled QuickiES, a ‘15-minute or free’ food delivery app in Mumbai.
This Valentine’s Day, QuickiES promised to deliver freshly prepared, high-quality dishes within 15 minutes of order placement, failing which the order would be free for the customer.
QuickiES features a specially curated menu that includes popular dishes from category-leading brands such as Faasos Wraps, Ovenstory Pizza, Lunchbox meals, Behrouz Biryani, Sweet Truth desserts, and The Good Bowl.
Additionally, a brand-new selection of café-style snacks, including samosas, idli, medu vada, pakoras, poha, puffs, instant noodles, sandwiches, hot beverages, and a range of milkshakes, debuted on the platform.
"QuickiES’ back-end is powered by high-quality preparation and smart forecasting using data science that enables us to serve from multiple trusted brands with a ‘15-minute or free’ guarantee. And what better day to unveil it than Valentine’s Day—because food is the truest love of all," said Ankush Grover, co-founder and CEO - India and UAE, Rebel Foods.
Yummy Bee, a leading café chain dedicated to guilt-free indulgence, announced the availability of its new Bento Cakes for Valentine’s Day.
These single-serving cakes, crafted without refined flour (maida), gluten, or preservatives, are available at Yummy Bee outlets across Hyderabad.
"We wanted to create a product that truly reflects the evolving tastes of our customers," said Sandeep Jangala, founder and CEO of Yummy Bee.
E-commerce firm Amazon also curated a Valentine’s Day Store on its platform.
It offered a diverse assortment of fresh flowers, chocolates, stylish accessories, indulgent treats, and heartfelt keepsakes to commemorate special moments.
This included millions of products from brands such as Cadbury, Ferrero Rocher, Lindt, Giva, Bella Vita, and mCaffeine.
Customers could have them delivered to their loved ones' doorsteps across all serviceable pin codes in India.