Myntra deploys AI at scale as rivals intensify fashion ecommerce push

The Bengaluru-based company says AI tools are generating hundreds of product videos daily, personalising search for nearly all its shoppers, and cutting supply chain simulation time from two days to about an hour.

Executives say the technology is now core to protecting a business that posted Rs 6,043 crore in FY25 revenue as Nykaa, Amazon India, and quick commerce rivals intensify competition in the online fashion category.

The competition is real. Nykaa, long dominant in beauty, posted 26 per cent revenue growth to Rs 10,022 crore in FY26, crossing $1 billion in revenue, and is making a hard play into fashion. Amazon India, Reliance's Ajio and quick commerce apps are also encroaching on fashion delivery times. Myntra, which controls an estimated 35 to 40 per cent of India's organised online fashion market, has recently widened its lead over rival apps in daily active users, and is expanding into quick commerce and new markets including Singapore and Malaysia.

In a joint interview, chief technology officer Pramod Adiddam and chief product officer Lakshminarayan Swaminathan discussed how far the AI push extends, and what it means for the sellers and employees whose jobs are changing alongside it.

Swaminathan said AI has cut seller onboarding time from 10-15 days to about 1-2 days, while reducing the time for newly listed products on the catalog to go live from one day to just four hours. Registration itself is now completed in minutes.

Adiddam said AI voice agents now handle more than 30 per cent of Myntra's customer support calls, with customer satisfaction on those interactions doubling. The systems also automate returns and fraud checks, speeding up refunds.

Swaminathan said the underlying AI technology is broadly similar worldwide. The real differentiator, he said, lies in adapting it to India's fashion market, including local consumer behaviour and seller needs.

The company says nine in ten of its monthly active users, a base north of 75 million, now see a personalised search experience, and that AI driven product features have helped lift customer conversion by roughly 20 per cent compared with two years ago. Myntra also credits BIRA, an internal AI data assistant that lets staff query company data in plain language instead of writing code, with an eight to ten fold jump in analytics productivity.

Myntra's size recommendation engine now covers about 85 per cent of its eligible apparel catalog and explains size recommendation in under two seconds. An AI driven cataloging system produces 400 to 600 product videos a day and tags up to 40 attributes per listing automatically, checked by a compliance layer called Scout. AI tooling has also helped lift feature rollout speed by 40 per cent.

Adiddam declined to quantify AI's direct contribution to revenue or margins, saying individual initiatives are measured through A/B testing and conversion gains are the most reliable cumulative metric. “None of the things we are speaking about with AI are still experimental. Many of them are at full scale,” Swaminathan said.

Swaminathan said Myntra's focus is on solving for customers and sellers, investing in AI-powered size-and-fit recommendations and virtual styling to recreate a trial room experience on smartphones. “We want to lead the way in fashion and lifestyle innovation through technology,” he said.

Adiddam said Myntra's competitive advantage comes from continuously improving its AI models, creating a flywheel in which better experiences drive higher engagement and generate more data.

As for whether AI had undercut the company's headcount, Swaminathan said the company sees AI as freeing teams for higher order problems rather than reducing jobs. “It is not so much about humans and automation. I think that framing itself is somewhat wrong. We see this more as an ecosystem enabler to push innovation,” he said.

Adiddam said BIRA is used by Myntra's analytics team and is being expanded across the organisation, making supported analyses about eight to ten times faster.