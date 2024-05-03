Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Netcon Tech invests in Nikitek to revolutionise airport baggage handling

This move will transform the way baggage handling is done at airports, delivering a seamless, digitally enabled and eco-friendly travel experience, Netcon said

startup funding investment

Mohammad Anab New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global IT infrastructure firm Netcon Technologies has made investment in Pune-based technology startup Nikitek. Netcon aims to bring about digital transformation in the passenger travel ecosystem with technology innovations through this investment.

This move will transform the way baggage handling is done at airports, delivering a seamless, digitally enabled, and eco-friendly travel experience, and also position Netcon as an innovator driving sustainability in the aviation industry, Netcon said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Notably, Nikitek has designed and developed India’s first electronic baggage tag, godigitag, a world class product having unique innovative technology & ease-of-use features. Godigitag is a disruptive, green, and digital technology solution that aims to transform air travel by replacing the paper bag tag with an eco-friendly digital bag tag promising a seamless travel experience, it added.


Under the agreement, which was signed at Netcon’s Bangalore headquarters last month, Nikitek will deploy the invested funds for technology enhancements, go-to-market plans, and VAS integrations. Meanwhile, the investment quantum remains undisclosed, but it is expected that the fund infusion will accelerate the market entry plans for the product.

"Our strategic investment in Nikitek marks a significant stride in making air travel more accessible, sustainable, and efficient," said Mahalingam Ramasamy, founder and managing director of Netcon Technologies.

"Through this ingenious technology, we will transform baggage handling into a hassle-free experience for both passengers, airlines, and airports while advancing our net zero carbon goals and solidifying our position as a leader in aviation solutions," Ramasamy added.

"The future of aviation is digital, sustainable, and hyper-personalised," said Ashiq, chief executive officer of Netcon Technologies.

"This strategic investment from Netcon will revolutionize the way we approach baggage handling," said Vinod Philips, founder and chief executive officer of Nikitek.

Topics : Airports hand baggage at airports hand-baggage tags IT firms Startup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaAdani Group | SEBIKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon