Netcon Tech invests in Nikitek to revolutionise airport baggage handling

Global IT infrastructure firm Netcon Technologies has made investment in Pune-based technology startup Nikitek. Netcon aims to bring about digital transformation in the passenger travel ecosystem with technology innovations through this investment.

This move will transform the way baggage handling is done at airports, delivering a seamless, digitally enabled, and eco-friendly travel experience, and also position Netcon as an innovator driving sustainability in the aviation industry, Netcon said.

Under the agreement, which was signed at Netcon’s Bangalore headquarters last month, Nikitek will deploy the invested funds for technology enhancements, go-to-market plans, and VAS integrations. Meanwhile, the investment quantum remains undisclosed, but it is expected that the fund infusion will accelerate the market entry plans for the product.

"Our strategic investment in Nikitek marks a significant stride in making air travel more accessible, sustainable, and efficient," said Mahalingam Ramasamy, founder and managing director of Netcon Technologies.

"Through this ingenious technology, we will transform baggage handling into a hassle-free experience for both passengers, airlines, and airports while advancing our net zero carbon goals and solidifying our position as a leader in aviation solutions," Ramasamy added.

"The future of aviation is digital, sustainable, and hyper-personalised," said Ashiq, chief executive officer of Netcon Technologies.

"This strategic investment from Netcon will revolutionize the way we approach baggage handling," said Vinod Philips, founder and chief executive officer of Nikitek.

Notably, Nikitek has designed and developed India’s first electronic baggage tag, godigitag, a world class product having unique innovative technology & ease-of-use features. Godigitag is a disruptive, green, and digital technology solution that aims to transform air travel by replacing the paper bag tag with an eco-friendly digital bag tag promising a seamless travel experience, it added.