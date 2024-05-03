Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SaaS startup Plotline raises $2.6 mn in seed round from Elevation Capital

Strategically deploying its $2.6 million seed round to bolster key functions across R&D (research and development), marketing, and sales, the company said

wfh, work from home, IT, computers, data, technology, employees, jobs, staff, entrepreneurs, startups, computer, internet, data

The company plans to use the capital to expand overseas.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SaaS (software-as-a-service) startup Plotline has raised $2.6 million (Rs 20.9 crore) in a seed funding round from venture capital firm Elevation Capital.
The company plans to use the capital to expand overseas.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Based in San Francisco and Bengaluru, Plotline serves industry majors in the likes of Dream11, Khatabook, BharatPe, CoinDCX, Niyo, Step, and Kredivo.
"Strategically deploying its $2.6 million seed round to bolster key functions across R&D (research and development), marketing, and sales, Plotline is now looking ahead to drive expansion in the US, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions," the company said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SaaS industry fundings start- ups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaAdani Group | SEBIKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon