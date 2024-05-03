Games24x7 elevates Tridib Mukherjee to Chief Data Science and AI officer

Gaming unicorn Games24x7 announced on Friday that it had elevated Tridib Mukherjee to the position of Chief Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Officer.

In his new role, Mukherjee will continue to drive Games24x7's data-centric approach, leveraging his extensive expertise in data science and artificial intelligence to drive innovation and enhance user experience, the company said in a statement.

He previously served as the Vice President of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at Games24x7 for over six years, where he 'played a pivotal role in implementing cutting-edge algorithms and artificial intelligence-driven solutions that propelled Games24x7 to the forefront of the online gaming industry.'

'Over the past six years, I have had the privilege of working alongside an incredibly talented team dedicated to advancing the frontiers of gaming through the lens of data science. And I look forward to many more years of collaboration and innovation as we continue our mission of leveraging technology to create even more engaging and enjoyable gaming experiences for our users,' Mukherjee said.

Games24x7 is one of three gaming unicorns – companies valued at over one billion dollars – in the country, besides MPL and Dream11.

Mukherjee, who has over two decades of experience – including a PhD in Computer Science and Engineering from Arizona State University, will continue to spearhead data science and artificial intelligence teams and enable product teams to create personalised and engaging experiences for players.

'Our scientific approach to running business really goes all the way back to our inception and has been the primary force behind our success. We are delighted to announce Tridib's promotion to Chief Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Officer,' said Bhavin Pandya, co-chief executive officer and co-founder, Games24x7.

'With his expertise and the exceptional talent of our artificial intelligence and data science team, which has grown significantly over the past five years, we've continuously raised the bar when it comes to offering personalised gameplay experiences, including responsible gaming,' he added.

Games24x7 has, over the years, betted big on investments in data science and artificial intelligence.

'Our growth over the last many years has been powered by very foundational stuff. We invest a lot in data science and artificial intelligence. Our operating ethos is what we call the science of gaming. We are a very scientifically run business,' Trivikraman Thampy, co-founder and co-chief executive officer, Games24x7, had told Business Standard earlier.