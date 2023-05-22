PhonePe raises additional $100 million from PE firm General Atlantic

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Walmart Inc-owned Indian payments firm PhonePe on Monday said that it has secured an additional $100 million from private equity firm General Atlantic, in the latest round of its ongoing $1 billion fundraising.
Including the latest round, PhonePe has raised a total of $850 million so far.
PhonePe is India's most valuable payments firm with an estimated value of $12 billion and among the country's most highly-valued startups.
The company plans to deploy these funds to build and scale new businesses including insurance, wealth management and lending, PhonePe said in March.
American retailer Walmart, which acquired a majority share in PhonePe in 2018, will continue as a majority investor in the company.
(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee and Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)
Also Read
PhonePe raises another $100 mn to expand into lucrative lending space
Flipkart Internet gets $90 million cash infusion from Singapore parent
Walmart's payments startup PhonePe seeks to raise $1 billion: Report
Flipkart to go for $700 million ESOP buyback during PhonePe funding: Report
Once booming, Indian start-ups set for more pain as funding crunch worsens
Infogain to hire over 1,000 people; eyes acquisition to deepen capabilities
More startups to shed flab amid valuation bloat; layoffs 57% of CY22
Ronnie Screwvala-led edtech unicorn upGrad records 10 mn enrolled learners
Can ONDC upset Swiggy/Zomato duopoly to disrupt the food delivery market?
Agraga raises Rs 70 crore in funding round led by IvyCap Ventures
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)