Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 07:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ebix Tech secures ₹140 crore contract from Maharashtra Transport Corp

Ebix Tech secures ₹140 crore contract from Maharashtra Transport Corp

Once fully operational, the project is expected to clock transactional volumes to the tune of ₹2,000 crore annually

BEST Bus in Mumbai

In November 2022, the company was awarded a contract to supply and maintain 38,622 Android-based Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) integrated with an online reservation system. Representative image. | Image: X

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ebix Technologies, Indian subsidiary of Eraaya Lifespaces, on Tuesday announced securing a ₹140 crore contract from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation for the first state-wide rollout of the National Common Mobility Card for concessionaires in India.

Once fully operational, the project is expected to clock transactional volumes to the tune of ₹2,000 crore annually, boosting the entity's digital transaction ecosystem and passenger convenience, Ebix Technologies Limited, earlier known as EbixCash, said in a statement.

In November 2022, the company was awarded a contract to supply and maintain 38,622 Android-based Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) integrated with an online reservation system.

This mandate has successfully facilitated the issuance of approximately 220 crore passenger tickets in the past two years, Ebix Technologies said, adding that this network spans MSRTC's fleet of over 16,000 buses, serving more than 13 crore passengers monthly across urban and rural Maharashtra.

 

The newly-awarded National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) programme expands this partnership with a focus on smart and interoperable payments that will revolutionise how millions travel daily, it said.

Also Read

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20 live scorecard

Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20: Early mix-up for Pakistan; Ayub run-out on 1

q1 results, company quarter 1

MFI CreditAccess Grameen Q1 net profit down 85% on higher provisions

England vs India 3rd Test: When Gill sledged Crawley for final over theatrics

Delay of 90 seconds sparked it: Gill on clash with Crawley in Lord's Test

Mahindra Finance

Mahindra Finance Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 3% to ₹530 crore

Suspected Spam

Trai meets RBI, Sebi, MHA, Meity, other regulators on curbing spam, fraud

Spearheaded by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the initiative enables passengers to use a single smartcard across multiple transport modes, creating a truly integrated mobility ecosystem, Ebix said.

"With the NCMC rollout, we are not just introducing another payment method. We are fundamentally reimagining how citizens experience everyday travel across Maharashtra," a company spokesperson said.

The project includes mandatory adoption of the NCMC smartcard for all concessional passengers and pass holders on MSRTC buses, with optional availability for regular passengers, a minimum business assurance of 70 lakh NCMC cards to be sold in the first year alone, scaling to over 2 crore cards issued statewide through a network of 3,000 dedicated retail outlets established by Ebix Technologies, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amul

Amul operator GCMMF unanimously elects Ashokbhai B Chaudhary as chairman

monetary policy, rbi, RBI bond forwards 2025, RBI interest rate derivatives, bond forwards in India, SDL bond forwards demand, RBI policy on bond derivatives

Vertis Infrastructure Trust raises ₹900 cr via sustainability-linked bond

PremiumNayara Energy, Nayara

Rosneft's Nayara Energy stake sale hits EU sanctions major roadblock

IKEA

Ikea India appoints new CEO, Patrik Antoni, to drive growth plans

PremiumAshok Leyland

Ashok Leyland fuels LNG boom in trucks, eyes tie-ups with city gas giants

Topics : Maharashtra News Ebix transport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsPaytm Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon