Rozana raises ₹290 cr in Series B to scale rural retail across Bharat

The company said the fundraise comes at an inflection point for the firm. Rozana has expanded its hybrid commerce infrastructure across 21,000 villages in the Gangetic plains — a region home to over 50 per cent of India’s rural population. It has grown revenue 4x since its last funding round.

The company currently operates in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, serving over 1 million active households. In its next phase of growth, Rozana plans to expand to over 200 stores and enter 2–3 additional northern states across the Gangetic belt, with a long-term target of reaching 130,000 villages. The new capital will be deployed to strengthen technology infrastructure, broaden product categories, develop private-label offerings, and deepen brand partnerships.

“Rural India is home to nearly a billion people, yet the basic act of shopping has long lacked fairness, dignity, and choice. At Rozana, we are changing this by building trust through women partners, modern experience centres, and access to products that households can see and believe in,” said Ankur Dahiya, co-founder, Rozana. “This funding will help us deepen our presence, broaden our categories, and continue empowering communities across Bharat.”

Adwait Vikram Singh, co-founder, Rozana, said the company founders are committed to dedicating their lives to rural transformation. “It is a means for wealth creation not only for investors but an opportunity to create wealth for a community far away from the sector’s imagination. Our commitment through Rozana is for rural empowerment,” said Singh.

The company said India’s rural consumption market, home to nearly 12 per cent of the world’s population, is valued at over $2 trillion. Over 200 million rural households spend upwards of ₹20,000 per month across staples, FMCG, personal care, household goods, apparel, and discretionary categories. Rural consumption growth has outpaced urban growth by approximately 33 per cent for at least six consecutive quarters, and the rural consumption basket is increasingly balanced between food and non-food categories — with demand for clothing, footwear, spices, and dairy outpacing urban share in several segments.

Despite this scale and momentum, the rural market has remained structurally underserved by existing e-commerce and retail players. Rural consumers have long lacked access to reliable product quality, wide assortment, convenient fulfilment, and transparent pricing — the foundational pillars of modern retail.

“India’s next consumption wave will be won in Bharat’s heartland, and Rozana is building the kind of trusted, omnichannel retail platform that rural households actually need,” said Pankaj Makkar, managing director, Bertelsmann India Investments. “With revenue up 4x since the last round, Rozana has demonstrated both product–market fit and disciplined execution at scale.”

Kanwaljit Singh, managing partner, Fireside Ventures, said by empowering women in villages to become partners, the company is also influencing the social fabric of these communities.

Rohit Sood, partner, Bertelsmann India Investments, said the rural commerce opportunity is massive and underserved. “Rozana’s model is unique in the way it embeds women entrepreneurs at the centre of the supply chain and builds consumer trust in Bharat’s heartland, where traditional e-commerce has struggled,” said Sood.