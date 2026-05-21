Thursday, May 21, 2026 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Sadev Ventures appoints Ishan Kansal as co-founder, managing partner

Sadev Ventures appoints Ishan Kansal as co-founder, managing partner

The move comes as the early-stage investment firm targets ₹1,000 crore in funds under management over the next 12-24 months

Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl and Ishan Kansal

Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl and Ishan Kansal

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sadev Ventures, the early-stage venture capital fund founded by former BharatPe chief operating officer (COO) Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, has appointed Ishan Kansal as co-founder and managing partner. Kansal is expected to join the firm in early June 2026 and will be based in Bengaluru, signalling Sadev’s expansion plans as it prepares to establish its second office in India.
 
“By integrating Ishan into our leadership, Sadev is substantially bolstering its capacity to identify extraordinary founders, evaluate companies through a pragmatic, operator-focused lens, and furnish critical support as they navigate the essential 0-to-1 and 1-to-10 stages of growth,” said Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, founder and managing partner, Sadev Ventures.
 
 
An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, Kansal brings experience across consumer internet, fintech, insurtech, and investment banking, having worked across both operating and growth-stage startup environments.
 
He joins Sadev Ventures from home services startup Snabbit, where he served as head of product, leading product, data, and design for the brand.
 
Prior to Snabbit, Kansal spent nearly six years at CRED as part of its early team. Earlier in his career, he worked with Paytm and Deutsche Bank across India and Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets.

Also Read

semiconductors chipmakers

Piper Serica launches ₹800 crore Bharat Tech Fund for deep-tech startupspremium

Trackk co-funders

Gen Z investing startup Trackk raises $3.7 mn from Lightspeed, Info Edge

A Swiggy delivery worker in Mumbai

Why startups are restructuring to secure Indian-controlled status

startups

Himachal to offer up to ₹5 lakh funding for startups under HIMUDA policy

Rapido News

$240 million fundraise propels Rapido post-money valuation to $3 billion

 
Kansal’s appointment comes during a significant growth phase for Sadev Ventures. The firm is targeting Rs 1,000 crore in funds under management over the next 18-24 months, alongside plans to launch its second equity fund and formally enter the venture debt space.
 
Founded in 2024, Sadev Ventures currently manages a corpus of Rs 240 crore and backs early-stage founders building enduring businesses in and from India. Notable investments include Asaya, Bidso, Atomgrid, Cleevo, Vama, Gladful, Prosperr and Liquide.
 
The firm’s limited partner (LP) base includes MakeMyTrip founder Deep Kalra, Fixderma founder Shaily Mehrotra, Kotak Mahindra Bank chief marketing officer (CMO) Rohit Bhasin, BharatPe chief executive officer (CEO) Nalin Negi, and OTP Ventures’ Suhail Sameer, Saurabh Vashishtha, and Kunal Suri.

More From This Section

AI in fintech

How AI is becoming the operating backbone of India's fintech industry

startup, startup funding, funding

Deep-tech startup Anscer Robotics secures ₹45 crore in Series A round

Data centre, artificial intelligence, Technology

Google, Blackstone launch $5 billion AI cloud company to challenge Nvidia

DPMACI chairperson Nirupama Soundararajan.

In a first, digital precious metals' SRO to seek formal nod from a ministrypremium

startups launching IPOs

Startup funding, exits evolve as investors demand profitability discipline

Topics : Venture Capital Indian startups startups in India venture capitalists

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2026 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpaceX IPOTechnology NewsPersonal Finance