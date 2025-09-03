Seekho raises $28 mn to expand bite-sized learning for mass market

Seekho, a short-form learning platform, has secured $28 million in Series B funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from Goodwater Capital and existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Elevation Capital.
Founded in 2020 by Rohit Choudhary, Keertay Agarwal and Yash Banwani, Seekho provides bite-sized, curated, vernacular learning content for Bharat. This content, delivered in three-to-five minute videos, focuses on practical knowledge for career and self-growth. Examples include guidance on availing digital services, growing an Instagram and YouTube presence, improving business operations, language learning, self-help, and many more.
The funds will be used to build new experiences through new content formats and to leverage AI-first solutions.
“With Bessemer joining us on this journey, we’re excited to build a category-defining product that puts ‘Edutainment on Tap’ for the next 500 million Indians,” said Rohit Choudhary, founder, Seekho. “This funding will accelerate our vision of making learning as seamless as scrolling a feed—but with impact that lasts a lifetime.”
Seekho’s unique advantage comes from its customer centricity and from catering to the heterogeneous needs of its users. Unlike YouTube or Instagram, Seekho’s content is focused on uplifting its consumers. These range from a real estate agent scaling inbound leads for his business through Meta, to a sales executive remaining up to date on new technologies, to someone facilitating proper Aadhaar linkage for their entire extended family.
“The trifecta of 800 million-plus smartphone users in India, each of them spending seven-to-eight hours a day, and frictionless online payments means that almost all aspects of life have moved to digital platforms—from buying groceries to financial transactions and now, with Seekho, education as well,” said Anant Vidur Puri, partner, Bessemer Venture Partners.
Seekho currently has 25 million monthly active users, demonstrating a 60 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth. The platform’s growth is further accelerated by two tailwinds. First, the willingness of Indian consumers to pay for content as disposable income increases with economic growth. Second, the rise of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) autopay, which has opened up 800 million Indians to the subscription economy that until a few years ago was limited only to the 20-30 million credit card users in India. As a result, subscription revenues have risen from near-negligible levels five years ago to a $2.5 billion pool today. Seekho is still early in its journey and has the opportunity to capture a significant portion of this figure.