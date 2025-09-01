Monday, September 01, 2025 | 06:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Elev8 Venture Partners closes ₹1,400 cr fund despite global VC slowdown

Elev8 Venture Partners closes ₹1,400 cr fund despite global VC slowdown

India-focused fund attracts investors from Korea to Hong Kong as venture funding hits multi-year lows

Navin Honagudi, managing partner at Elev8 Venture Partners

Navin Honagudi, managing partner at Elev8 Venture Partners

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Elev8 Venture Partners closed its inaugural fund at ₹1,400 crore ($160 million), with investors from Korea to Hong Kong backing the India-focused fund, defying a multi-year global venture capital downturn.
 
The fund, supported by Venture Catalysts, attracted sovereign wealth funds, family offices and unicorn founders. The ₹1,400-crore raise positions Elev8 to target Indian startups seeking growth capital.
 
“Despite a challenging global fundraising environment, Elev8 has secured support from institutions, sovereign funds, family offices, and founders who share our conviction in India’s growth story,” said Navin Honagudi, managing partner at Elev8 Venture Partners.
 
“Our focus now is to deploy the remaining capital with discipline and support our portfolio companies on their journey towards IPOs and global leadership.”
 
 
Launched in 2023, Elev8 has already deployed one-third of its corpus into five companies — Astrotalk, IDfy, Smallcase, Porter, and Snapmint — with cheque sizes ranging from $8–14 million. In some of these investments, Elev8 has co-invested alongside its LPs, including family offices and HNIs, further validating the quality of the deals and amplifying Elev8’s cheque size and the overall capital going into its portfolio companies.
 
The remaining two-thirds of the fund will be deployed over the next 12–18 months into high growth businesses that align with Elev8’s rigorous investment framework.
 
Having co-invested alongside marquee venture capital and private equity investors, Elev8’s early results highlight both the quality of its deals and the strength of its approach. All the companies backed by Elev8 are scaling rapidly — growing at more than 30 per cent annually — while remaining profitable.

More From This Section

startup funding investment

TransBnk raises $25 million to expand banking infrastructure platformpremium

Himanshu Tyagi

India bets on open-source AI to challenge US tech giants: Himanshu Tyagipremium

Winzo

WinZO announces launch in the US, expanding international footprint

Delhi High Court

PropEquity sues CRE Matrix for alleged data theft, Delhi HC issues summons

cube highways

Cube Highways Trust raises Rs 820 cr via NCDs for debt repayment

Topics : Venture Capital india startup fundings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup LiveStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon