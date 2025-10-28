Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 02:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Smallest.ai raises $8 mn seed round led by Sierra Ventures for expansion

The full-stack enterprise voice AI platform plans to scale operations in North America and India and expand into regulated sectors such as banking, healthcare, and retail

artificial intelligence, AI Models

Smallest.ai projects 300 per cent growth in the US and 150 per cent year-on-year growth in India over the next 12 months

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Full-stack enterprise voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform Smallest.ai on Tuesday announced that it has raised $8 million in a seed funding round led by Sierra Ventures, with participation from 3one4 Capital and Better Capital.
 
The Bengaluru- and San Francisco-based startup said the funds will support its global expansion across North America and India, accelerate product innovation, and deepen its presence in regulated sectors such as banking, financial services, retail, healthcare, and information technology.
 
Strong growth projections
 
Smallest.ai projects 300 per cent growth in the US and 150 per cent year-on-year growth in India over the next 12 months, driven by rising enterprise demand for scalable and natural voice AI.
 
 
The company also announced the appointment of Apoorv Sood as Global Head of Go-To-Market (GTM) to lead enterprise growth and partnerships worldwide.

Enterprise-grade voice AI platform
 
At its core, Smallest.ai’s proprietary full-stack voice AI platform integrates speech recognition, natural language understanding (NLU), and speech synthesis, enabling real-time, human-grade voice interactions.
 
The platform is already used by leading enterprises, including Paytm, MakeMyTrip, ServiceNow, and Dalmia Cement. It currently supports English, Hindi, and Spanish, with plans to launch in more Indian languages soon.
 
“We have built Smallest.ai for scale, reliability, and trust — especially for regulated industries. This capital gives us the push to take that vision global with the same enterprise discipline we started with,” said Kamath, founder and chief executive officer of Smallest.ai.
 
Booming voice AI market
 
The global voice AI agents market is projected to grow from $2.4 billion in 2024 to $47.5 billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35 per cent, according to industry estimates.
 

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

