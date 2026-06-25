UP govt's new startup policy to back deep-tech, women entrepreneurs

Moreover, it will foster collaboration among universities, technical institutions, research centres, and industry to facilitate the commercialisation of innovations.

With UP’s changing entrepreneurial landscape, the share of startups led by at least one woman founder currently stands at 50 per cent. Special provisions for women entrepreneurs, economically weaker sections, persons with disabilities, transgender entrepreneurs, and startups based in Purvanchal (Eastern UP) and Bundelkhand regions are likely to be covered under the new policy.

Having advanced from the 'Aspiring Leader' category in 2018, Uttar Pradesh secured a place in the Government of India’s Startup Ranking 2025 under the 'Top Performer' category. The state is now looking to boost deep-tech startups, which entail new-age domains including artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML).

Noida, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur are among the top cities in terms of the registered startups. Some of the leading startups coming out of these cities include Pine Labs, Spice Money, Paytm Payments Bank, IndiaMart, Info Edge, and PhysicsWallah.

Yogi Adityanath underscored the importance of emerging technologies including AI, ML, quantum technology, robotics, semiconductors, aerospace, space technology, health-tech. “Deep-tech startups should get incentives and an effective mechanism should be developed to promote research-driven innovation,” the CM said. Chief Ministerunderscored the importance of emerging technologies including AI, ML, quantum technology, robotics, semiconductors, aerospace, space technology, health-tech. “Deep-tech startups should get incentives and an effective mechanism should be developed to promote research-driven innovation,” the CM said.

He added the formation of the Uttar Pradesh Startup Mission is vital for the management, promotion, financial administration, monitoring, capacity building, and coordination of startup-related activities among various stakeholders.

According to Alok Kumar, Uttar Pradesh principal secretary, Information Technology (IT) & Electronics department, the state is emerging as a preferred destination for innovation-led investments, supported by India's third-largest startup ecosystem and dedicated initiatives for entrepreneurship.

Addressing an interactive session with CII Uttar Pradesh, he said the government is revising its IT policy and strengthening procurement mechanisms for MSMEs and startups.