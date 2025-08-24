WinZO announces launch in the US, expanding international footprint

Digital entertainment platform WinZO has announced its official launch in the US, expanding its international footprint. The US debut follows WinZO’s successful foray into Brazil in 2023, placing the company at the intersection of three of the world’s four largest mobile gaming markets — India, Brazil, and the US — with a combined market size of $65–70 billion and more than 20 billion annual mobile game downloads.
WinZO’s expansion into the US comes after the government banned real-money gaming in India.
With India accounting for just 1 per cent of the global gaming market, WinZO’s international expansion represents a Tech Exports 2.0 story: Indian game developers building culturally relevant games and enabling competitive eSports experiences, the company said.
“The launch of WinZO in the US is a proud milestone for us and for India’s digital entertainment ecosystem. Our vision has always been to empower Indian game developers to reach global audiences. Entering the US, the world’s largest and most influential gaming market, is a decisive step towards that mission,” said Saumya Singh Rathore and Paavan Nanda, cofounders of WinZO.
The company also announced the launch of ZO TV, a short-video platform. “This further diversifies our content offerings and strengthens WinZO’s position as a global hub and one-stop destination for interactive entertainment,” Rathore added.
WinZO’s expansion into the US is a critical part of its strategy to become the global go-to consumer technology platform for all new-age content consumption, the company said. After diversifying its formats and monetisation strategies, WinZO is now leapfrogging into geographical expansion.