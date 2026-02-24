Xflow raises $16.6 mn in Series A at $85 million valuation led by GC

Xflow, a leading B2B cross-border payments platform, said that it has raised $16.6 million in Series A funding, led by General Catalyst, with participation from existing investors Square Peg, Stripe, Lightspeed, Moore Capital and PayPal Ventures, joining as a new investor.

With backing from both Stripe and PayPal Ventures, Xflow said it has become the first Indian fintech to be supported by the world’s two largest payments infrastructure platforms. The firm raised the funding at an $85 million valuation.

The fund raise has been strategically timed to capitalise on the breakout year and scale into new geographies. The company grew 10× in 2025, expanded its product footprint, and scaled its customer base to nearly 15,000 users across SaaS companies, GCCs, ITeS companies (IT service exporters) and goods exporters. Xflow also provides its international payments infrastructure to marquee fintechs such as Drip Capital and Easebuzz.

“This Series A is a vote of confidence in the Xflow team's abilities to innovate and deliver on behalf of our customers,” said Anand Balaji, co-founder, Xflow. “With final PA-CB (payment aggregator–cross border) authorisation for both exports and imports, we are uniquely positioned to power cross-border commerce in and out of India at scale.”

In 2025, Xflow enabled Indian businesses to collect payments from over 100 countries across 25 currencies, helping exporters move money faster, smarter and with greater predictability. Xflow’s FX AI Analyst has empowered businesses to make data-driven treasury management decisions and, on average, earn an extra 8–10 paise per dollar.

Xflow has built a 60+ member team of seasoned payments experts across regulatory, risk, partnerships and product.

“At General Catalyst, we believe the next wave of global fintech infrastructure will be built in India — and Xflow is one of the companies leading that charge,” said Alex Tran, managing director, General Catalyst. “Their growth, product velocity and deep focus on execution set them apart in a complex category.”

Xflow is now among a handful of companies that have received both PA-CB-Import and Export licences. While the PA-CB-Imports licence opens up a new segment of overseas merchants and payment aggregators, the PA-CB-Exports licence strengthens the existing product offering.