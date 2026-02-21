Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 12:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / TryfactaConnex to invest $7.7 bn in UP for AI infra, 1-GW data campus

TryfactaConnex to invest $7.7 bn in UP for AI infra, 1-GW data campus

TryfactaConnex has signed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh government to launch a large-scale India AI infrastructure platform, investing $7.7 bn to build a 1-GW hyperscale data centre campus

ai, artificial intelligence

Representative Picture

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 12:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

TryfactaConnex, an affiliate of US-based Tryfacta, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to launch its India AI infrastructure platform, including an initial investment of approximately $7.7 billion to develop a 1-gigawatt hyperscale AI data centre campus.
 
The announcement was made at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.
 
Adesh Tyagi, founder and CEO of TryfactaConnex, said, “Our model integrates power generation and compute capacity into a single platform capable of delivering reliable, baseload energy at scale. India represents one of the most strategic global markets for long-term AI capacity deployment.”
 
 
The project establishes the foundation for a vertically integrated AI infrastructure platform that combines compute capacity and dedicated energy generation, designed for large-scale artificial intelligence workloads. The campus is structured to support hyperscalers, sovereign AI initiatives, enterprise cloud operators, and advanced research institutions requiring high-density compute and long-term energy reliability.
 
TryfactaConnex expects the development to support domestic cloud infrastructure, AI model training, enterprise computing, and public-sector digital platforms while positioning India as a competitive global AI compute hub. The India platform forms part of TryfactaConnex’s broader international roadmap to deploy gigawatt-scale AI infrastructure across multiple global markets.
 
The company is actively engaging institutional investors, infrastructure funds, strategic technology partners, and energy developers as part of the platform’s phased financing strategy.
 

More From This Section

startup funding, startups

Startups' reverse-flip plans taking a pause amid valuation reset, tax worrypremium

Sarvam AI at India AI Impact Summit 2026.

How two engineers built Sarvam AI from an idea to a summit showcase

The ePlane, ePlane logo

ePlane Company partners NVIDIA to build India's first electric air taxi

Sunil Gupta, MD and CEO, Yotta Data Services

Yotta Data Services plans to invest another $4 billion to buy 40,000 GPUspremium

Kumar Abhishek, ToneTag's chief executive and co-founder

ToneTag secures $5 mn from Qualcomm Ventures to scale sound-based paymentspremium

Topics : Artificial intelligence Uttar Pradesh infrastructure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 12:08 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Trump Tariffs Struck DownGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026CBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance