TryfactaConnex to invest $7.7 bn in UP for AI infra, 1-GW data campus

TryfactaConnex, an affiliate of US-based Tryfacta, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to launch its India AI infrastructure platform, including an initial investment of approximately $7.7 billion to develop a 1-gigawatt hyperscale AI data centre campus.

The announcement was made at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

Adesh Tyagi, founder and CEO of TryfactaConnex, said, “Our model integrates power generation and compute capacity into a single platform capable of delivering reliable, baseload energy at scale. India represents one of the most strategic global markets for long-term AI capacity deployment.”

The project establishes the foundation for a vertically integrated AI infrastructure platform that combines compute capacity and dedicated energy generation, designed for large-scale artificial intelligence workloads. The campus is structured to support hyperscalers, sovereign AI initiatives, enterprise cloud operators, and advanced research institutions requiring high-density compute and long-term energy reliability.

TryfactaConnex expects the development to support domestic cloud infrastructure, AI model training, enterprise computing, and public-sector digital platforms while positioning India as a competitive global AI compute hub. The India platform forms part of TryfactaConnex’s broader international roadmap to deploy gigawatt-scale AI infrastructure across multiple global markets.

The company is actively engaging institutional investors, infrastructure funds, strategic technology partners, and energy developers as part of the platform’s phased financing strategy.