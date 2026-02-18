ToneTag secures $5 mn from Qualcomm Ventures to scale sound-based payments

The company said this will allow it to deploy edge AI-powered, payment-capable modules designed and engineered in India across global markets.

“With our proximity context protocol, we are laying the foundation for a new class of intelligent, payment-ready edge devices that can scale globally,” said Kumar Abhishek, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), ToneTag.

The company said its protocols allow everyday devices to become conversational and payment-capable ecosystems. Applications include legacy payment systems, smart TVs, smartphones, wearables including smartwatches and smart glasses, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, among others.

“ToneTag’s innovation combines powerful on-device AI with contextual intelligence, unlocking secure real-time payments across industries and devices,” said Rama Bethmangalkar, senior director, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and managing director at Qualcomm Ventures India.

In 2025, the company raised $78 million in a mix of primary and secondary investments.

ToneTag’s payment protocol is live across millions of touchpoints and processes over 25 million transactions daily, representing more than $3 billion in monthly transaction value.

The firm has built a proprietary protocol that uses audio frequencies to transmit encrypted payment data between devices, eliminating the need for Bluetooth pairing, near-field communication chips or even internet connectivity during the transaction itself.