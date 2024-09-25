Business Standard
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Zepto retains first place in LinkedIn's 2024 list of India's Top Startups

Zepto retains first place in LinkedIn's 2024 list of India's Top Startups

"This year's Top Startups list is a true reflection of India's burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem. Bengaluru continues to thrive with half of the Top Startups headquartered in the city

Zepto founders with the riders (Left to right- Kaivalya Vohra, Aadit Palicha)

Zepto founders with the riders (Left to right- Kaivalya Vohra, Aadit Palicha)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Quick commerce platform Zepto, for the second consecutive year, has been ranked first in LinkedIn Top Startups India List 2024 -- an annual ranking of emerging companies where professionals want to work.
The list draws insights from data based on actions of more than 1 billion LinkedIn members globally. It measures startups based on four pillars: employment growth, engagement, job interest and attraction of top talent.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Zepto was followed by compliance firm Sprinto and cloud storage management platform Lucidity.
"This year's Top Startups list is a true reflection of India's burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem. Bengaluru continues to thrive with half of the Top Startups headquartered in the city.
 
"14 startups (out of 20) are new entrants in this year's list and several first-time categories like biofuel, compliance and mental health point to the diversity of career opportunities for professionals eyeing the world of startups," Nirajita Banerjee, Career Expert and Head of Editorial at LinkedIn India, said.
E-commerce platform GoKwik, conversation intelligence platform Convin, biofuel supply chain platform BiofuelCircle, and mental health platform MindPeers are also featured in the list.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

venture capital

Capital A launches Rs 400 cr fund to target manufacturing, climate startups

Alakh Pandey, founder and CEO, PhysicsWallah.

PhysicsWallah raises $210 mn; valuation jumps 2.5 times to $2.8 bn

PremiumXovian Aerospace

54 new spacetech startups in 2023 represent new opportunities for India

Startup funding

Redcliffe Labs raises $42 mn in Series C funding to expand across India

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal to launch Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry on Monday

Topics : start- ups LinkedIn

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon