1 Finance appoints Anand Nigam as Chief Technology Officer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI/PNN): Mumbai-based 1 Finance announces the appointment of former National Stock Exchange (NSE) Vice President, Anand Nigam, as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Anand is responsible for setting the technical direction and technology roadmap for 1 Finance, thereby creating and executing a complete plan of action to build products that delight customers. An MTech from IIT Delhi, Anand carries a vast experience of 20 years and has the domain knowledge and business acumen to align technological needs to the organisation's goals.

Before joining (http://1finance.co.in) 1 Finance, Anand started his career as a scientist in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). In his last engagement at NSE, as the Chief Architect, was leading digital transformation and tech modernisation, and was responsible for setting up the technology vision and roadmap for the company and its subsidiaries. He was also the Chairman of Design Authority at NSE, and SCOT member for IFSC - International Exchange of NSE. Priorly, he was leading multiple teams at Walmart, rolling out products and services to the US and other international markets. His stint at Myntra comprised heading payments and core buying services for Jabong.

Keval Bhanushali, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, 1 Finance stated, "We are pleased to welcome Anand Nigam onboard, with him playing a critical role in building the technology vision of our company. At 1 Finance, data protection and scale are our core focus apart from the overall tech stack. Anand fills those shoes very well as he has built systems at NSE and other organisations in the past. We look to deliver absolute peace of mind to 1 Finance customers while dealing with their finances and related data, and having Anand on board will help us to deliver what we promise."

Anand's hiring comes at a time when the role of a CTO in any company is diversified and not limited to just technology. As a CTO, Anand not only takes ownership of the entire technology spectrum but is also the public face of technology at 1 Finance. The reimagined financial institution is a first-of-its-kind ecosystem that is here to disrupt the personal finance space. 1 Finance is solving real issues faced by the affluent middle class through the provision of qualified, unbiased, and hyper-personalised financial advisory.

Anand Nigam, Chief Technology Officer, 1 Finance mentioned, "I am excited to be a part of a company that is here to transform the personal finance industry. The vision of the company clicked with me personally in the first go itself. This is what I always needed as an investor, and now I will build not only for our customers but I myself am the first customer. I have been provided with the opportunity of being given a clean slate to build things the way I want, which speaks volumes of the leadership at 1 Finance. We are building very high performance and scalable systems that can provide our customers with a delightful experience using predictive modelling and recommendation systems."

The role of Anand Nigam encompasses information technology applications, communications (voice, data, and wireless), and computing services. He is also in charge of the safeguarding of systems and is accountable for combating cyber security threats.

1 Finance Private Limited is a reimagined consumer financial institution that offers qualified, unbiased, and hyper-personalised advisory on one's personal finances including but not limited to assets, liabilities, income, expenses, and insurance.

The Mumbai-based company is backed and mentored by marquee investor Marwadi Chandarana Group, established in the year 1995 and marking its prominence in the higher education sector with Marwadi University, in retail financial services by Marwadi Financial Services, and with algorithmic, and high frequency trading with Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Private Limited (MCIBPL).

1 Finance is the first of its kind ecosystem offering financial planning and advisory solutions to the emerging affluent individuals of India.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)