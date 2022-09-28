1 Finance collaborates with AAFM India to bring financial well-being awareness for affluent Indians

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): (https://1finance.co.in), a personal finance and advisory institution in India, partners with the American Academy of Financial Management (AAFM® India).

1 Finance is creating the steer around by introducing their proprietary and patent pending psychological assessment MoneySignTM which is built by their team of psychology and quant experts.

The ultimate mission of 1 Finance is to deliver financial well-being to its members to obtain 'peace of mind' while dealing with their finances as a key objective. The partnership between 1 Finance and AAFM® India is in line with 1 Finance's objective of creating awareness in the financial advisory community of India. 1 Finance aims to reach out to advisors and act as a catalyst in enabling Indians to efficiently plan their finances.

At the (https://1finance.co.in) Regional Wealth Management Convention - 2022, 1 Finance introduced its beta version proprietary offering - MoneySignTM, for a closed member group. Knowing your MoneySignTM lets you in on how your mind works when it comes to money -- the instincts at play when you save, invest and handle your money and the biases you're inclined to have. A team of professional scientists and financial experts have put together the most critical and highly impacting psychological traits that impact financial decisions and success. The MoneySignTM assessment is based on the OCEAN framework of psychology along with renowned scientists in the field of psychology, which will help 1 Finance's vetted qualified financial advisors to provide the right advice for an individual's personal financial goals.

Keval Bhanushali, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, 1 Finance stated, "In contrast to popular belief, one's financial success is more heavily influenced by their personality traits than by aptitude with numbers. Through MoneySignTM, 1 Finance is making personal finance advisory compassionate by placing the personality of the individual at the core of everything. We are here to make people aware of their behavioural traits that impact their financial decisions. What use will a 20% more wealth mean if it is achieved at the cost of one's peace of mind?

Our partnership with AAFM® will provide many like-minded professionals with an opportunity to come together and meet the financial needs of Indians that cannot be met through a universal asset allocation model. Mis-selling of financial products that are not fit for individual requirements is a huge problem that exists widely in the financial services industry, and 1 Finance is here to address this by reimagining personal finances for the first time in the country."

Vyas Rai Nagpal, Director & Co-Founder, American Academy of Financial Management India noted, "We are happy to collaborate with 1 Finance, an organisation that is on a journey to reimagine the personal finance space. 1 Finance App featuring MoneySignTM will help advisors understand their clients' financial behaviour better. After 10 Successful years of AAFM® in India & 9 Grand Annual Wealth Management Convention's since 2012, AAFM® organized its 1st Regional Wealth Management Convention 2022 at Delhi, on Sept 24, 2022 deliberating on "Know Your Business, Grow Your Business". AAFM® intends to organise more of such conventions across India and focus on expansion of its offerings by adding Practice Management Workshop Series, Short Term Certifications, Online Investor Awareness Sessions, etc. with the focal point on "UPSKILLING OF THE ADVISORS" by closely working with the IFA / RIA Associations across India."

1 Finance is collaborating with AAFM® to help aspiring financial advisors get the training and experience they need to succeed in the field. The partnership with AAFM® is paving the way to showcase what 1 Finance has to offer and ways in which advisors can use the tools provided to make a lasting impact on people and their money.

At the event platform, 1 Finance addressed the relevance of behavioural finance - a topic that has thus far been underrepresented in the realm of financial planning. The event was met with an array of topics being covered on the facets of wealth management. The convention was attended by wealth management professionals, bankers, and national distributors, among others.

We at 1 Finance are reimagining the space of personal finance advisory in India. For us, this means offering advice that takes into account not just your financial status and life goals but also your traits and behaviours, in order to equip you with the ability to attain financial well-being. We're doing this by building an ecosystem that caters to the long-term well-being of our members, and aligning our goals with the interests of all other stakeholders as well, which in turn triggers a shift towards transparency in the industry at large. Our mission is to enable millions of individual Indians, just like you, to achieve true financial independence.

1 Finance is based in Mumbai and is backed and mentored by marquee investor MarwadiChandarana Group -- a pioneering force in India's financial services sector that also powers successful operations in the fields of education and alternative energy. The MarwadiChandarana Group also comprises Marwadi University, Marwadi Financial Services, Pixon, and MarwadiChandarana Intermediaries Brokers Private Limited (MCIBPL).(https://1finance.co.in)

American Academy of Financial Management®, AAFM® has set up its Indian Chapter American Academy of Financial Management India, AAFM® India (AAFMI) as a Standard Setting Body in India with the objective to promote Wealth Management and Financial Advisory Standards in the country by actively engaging with all the stakeholders including the Government, Regulators, Financial Intermediaries, Educational Institutes, Financial Services Companies, Banks, etc.

AAFM® India is a premier organization in the domain of Banking (BFSI) & Wealth Management and we have our expertise in customized training for Corporate across the domains including Banking, Wealth Management & Advisory, Mutual Fund, Selling Skills, Behavioral Finance, Estate Planning, etc.(https://www.aafmindia.co.in)

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)