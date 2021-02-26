10 million ITR filed through SAG Infotech's Gen Income Tax Software for FY 2019-20

You would like to read
- SAG Infotech launches Gen GST Software Version 2.0 for hassle-free return
- No Changes In Personal Income Tax Slabs, Senior Citizens Above 75 Years Offered Tax Relief
- Government Extends Deadline For Filing Income Tax Returns
- PTC India Financial Services update on borrowing costs and liquidity
- CBDT Issues Refunds Of Nearly 1.30 Lakh Crore So Far This Fiscal
New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian is gradually recovering from COVID-19 pandemic and has utterly focused on tax compliance in order to fulfil its revenue goals in order to cover up the losses incurred by COVID-19 related expenses.
In the same direction to comply the government direction, SAG Infotech (saginfotech.com), fastest-growing tax software developing company in India, alone processed more than 10 Million ITR filing for the financial year 2019-20 through its "Gen Income Tax Software", which is a staggering number of ITR filing by a Jaipur based tax firm. Due to pandemic, the last date of filing Income tax return of financial year 2019-20 was 10th January 2021.
Since the government pressing for each and every ITR filing, SAG Infotech software named "Genius software" (saginfotech.com/GenIns9000.aspx) has reached a new mark of user base recently after the Indian government made stricter tax filing compliances. SAG Infotech who got into the act and quickly make a strategic plan to initiate each and every form filing on time for its 35,000 plus taxation clients. The company has since worked very hard to help each and every client in filing his return as per the government requirements.
The Gen Income Tax software is one of the most refined taxes filing solution in the country with over a decade of tax filing processing history. In January 2021, SAG Infotech had to hire the more number of technical professionals to tackle the incoming traffic of filing taxes as the government announced the 10th January 2021 as the last date to file the ITR.
The company has introduced some of the industry-leading features in Genius Software which were also adopted by the clients as soon as they were available. Features like Auto Return Form Generation, Filing through ERI, Reverse Tax Calculator, Import Master Data, XML Generation and many more are instantly hit.
Currently, the SAG Infotech has been offering some stand out services to the clients such as instant filing of income tax return as soon as the client furnishes the details, free for 10 active hours as a demo, and at a great affordable price.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor