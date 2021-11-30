13-year-old author launches her new book 'Amalgam' educating masses

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/ThePRTree): Anantinee Mishra, a thirteen-year-old, Delhi-based author has recently launched her new book 'Amalgam'. With her book, the author is presenting a perspective of a teenage girl who is covering a wide spectrum of subjects from book reviews, insightful articles, well-written poems to short stories.
The book is available on Amazon and is witnessing a huge demand among the audiences because of Mishra's polished writing style.
The author has successfully published four books till now. From being the youngest author, a TED Speaker, Content Creator to Podcaster, Anantinee Mishra has been doing remarkably well. Anantinee Mishra's first book titled 'Treasure of Short Stories' which comprises 21,000 words anthology of stories was named under one of the 'Best Selling' Children's Books.
The author's first book 'Treasure of Short Stories' was also released in Hindi with the name 'Khazana Kahaniyon Ka' in September 2021. The fifth book 'Amalgam' which is a fusion of prose and poetry has been launched on November 14, 2021.
The virtuoso's second book 'Manhattan to Munnar' was released on February 10, 2021 by none other than the Chief Minister (CM) of Odisha, Naveen Pattnaik. The book is also available in the Odia language.
Sharing his thoughts on Anantinee Mishra's success, her father says, "I can't even express how grateful and honoured I feel seeing Anantinee's success. She has always been fond of writing and reading. From childhood, she started writing and penning down her thoughts which further helped her to ace the writing field and build herself as a renowned name in the creative industry. One of the greatest delights of a parent is to see their children getting acknowledged for their efforts and talent". He further says, "I will make sure that nothing comes in the way of Anantinee's success and she will reach the peak of her career with her revolutionary writing skills and unconventional ideas".
The youngest prodigy Anantinee Mishra pens down, "I am extremely grateful to the opportunities that I received. The biggest moment in my life till now is getting felicitated by Naveen Pattnaik, the Chief Minister of Odisha. And I will make sure to put my best foot forward to produce results that create magic in the writing industry".
The youngest writer has been recognized and honoured with the prestigious title of 'Prodigy Author' and was also awarded an 'Honorary Diploma' by the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu. Anantinee is also a recipient of 'Young Achievers Award' in the Gurgaon Literature Festival, 2019. The Crazy Tales has also lauded the writer with the "Most Powerful Young Lady Content Creator" award in March 2021. With so many achievements in her small career, Anantinee is truly an inspiration for generations to come.
