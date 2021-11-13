13th India Game Developer Conference to kick off next week with a phenomenal line-up of global speakers

You would like to read
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The India Game Developer Conference (IGDC), India's premier event for game developers, announces an impressive line-up of speakers for its 13th edition set to take place virtually between 16th - 18th November.
Meet with Torfi, creative director of Minecraft or hear from Brenda Remero, BAFTA Awards winner. If you are an aspiring game developer, then come and interact with Ben, VP at Digipen, a premier college in game and media education or Joseph to know about job opportunities and competitive market salaries. It is all there!
This year we bring you over 120+ speakers to share their insights and knowledge. From Indian trendsetters like Moonfrog, Playsimple, Nazaara; who showed India its true potential with over half a Billion USD exits in 2021 to world best game makers of Borderland, Doom, Fortnite.
For more information on the speakers and discussion panels, please visit the event website: (https://indiagdc.com/2021)
This year's event is being supported by companies like (https://www.unrealengine.com/en-US) Unreal Engine as presenting sponsor, (https://www.mpl.live) MPL, (https://aws.amazon.com/gametech) AWS, (https://www.jungleegames.com) Junglee, and (https://glance.com) Glance as gold sponsors, and (https://www.yesgnome.com) YesGnome,(https://lakshyadigital.com) Lakshya Digital and (https://www.gametion.com) Gametion as silver sponsors. (https://www.kwalee.com) Kwalee and (https://gameon.app) Gameon are also onboard as bronze sponsors while (https://sunday.gg) Sunday is onboard as a sponsor for the Hyper-casual track.
"The enthusiasm and interest we have received from the speakers, sponsors and participants for this conference has been great so far," said Rajesh Rao, Convener, IGDC.
"We are excited to bring all these passionate, knowledgeable individuals together and inspire innovative discussions around the advancements in the online gaming ecosystem. Their clear understanding of gaming and game development will give the audience deep insights into an emerging industry and further aid the overall growth of the industry."
The speakers will cover topics related to these tracks:
1. Design
2. Art
3. Engineering
4. Production
5. Applied Games
6. Indie
7. eSports
8. Hyper-casual
9. Careers
10. Business and Product Management
Speaking about the event, Rajesh said: "The thirteenth edition of our virtual summit will bring together industry experts from India and abroad to discuss ground-breaking industry innovations, success stories, development strategies as well as unique challenges posed to the entire ecosystem. Participants can look forward to the insights from known figures in the industry and amass a wealth of knowledge through this year's presentations and thought-provoking conversations."
IGDC is the anchor event for IndiaJoy and is in partnership with the Government of Telangana. Its goal is to support game developers in the presence of industry leaders and investors, providing insights, training, and networking opportunities. The event will be attended by around 10,000 people, more than 100 industry professionals, 30 publishers and investors.
For more information, visit the event website:(https://indiagdc.com/2021)
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
