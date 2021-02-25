3 months to CLAT 2021 exam | 5 easy tips to crack CLAT exam in 1st attempt

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI/Mediawire): CLAT 2021 or the Common Law Admission Test has developed a reputation for being one of the most difficult entrance exams to crack.

With 60,000 students appearing for the exam every year, only about 5 per cent of all the aspirants get into a National Law University. However, with the right type of preparation, it is possible for aspirants to crack the exam in their first attempt.

Structure of the CLAT 2021 Exam

Knowing what to expect on the examination and preparing accordingly is half the battle won. The CLAT is based on English, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Techniques, and Current Affairs. The last category includes General Knowledge.

The format and structure of the CLAT 2021 has also changed recently. The number of overall questions has been reduced from 200 to 150, while a comprehension section has been added where aspirants will be given passages of 300-450 words.

Aspirants must prepare for the examination according to the structure. This is where solving the CLAT Sample Paper 2021 can prove to be extremely valuable. Not only does it familiarise the aspirant with the structure and format, but it also helps them time their responses.

Each of the questions in the CLAT 2021 exam carries one point, while every wrong answer will result in a deduction of 0.25 points. It is essential that students attempt questions they are absolutely sure of, since wrong answers can result in lower points.

1. Start Now

With four months left for the CLAT 2021 exam, it is imperative that you get into high gear and start preparing immediately. The time left for the exam should be used wisely. Take a look at the syllabus, Previous Years' Papers, and some CLAT Sample Papers 2021. Gauge which sections you need to put in extra effort and divide your time accordingly. You should cover the syllabus section-wise, followed by solving many CLAT mock test papers 2021 corresponding to the section.

Oswaal CLAT Sample Question Papers 2021 consists of 15 Sample Papers, prepared by Oswaal Editorial Board, after thorough research and analysis of the Exam Pattern & Syllabus for 2021. Each Sample Paper also includes latest typologies specified by NLU like Comprehension Based MCQs from Quantitative Techniques, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, English Language, Logical and Legal Reasoning.

2. Stay Consistent

You cannot afford to put the CLAT 2021 preparation on the back burner for something else. Consistent preparation is key to cracking the exam on your first attempt. You must study regularly, with short breaks to ensure your mind stays refreshed. Stick to your plan for preparation and stay consistent.

CLAT Mock Tests or Sample Papers 2021

CLAT Sample Papers 2021 by Oswaal Books can give you crucial insights into how your preparation is going while highlighting any areas that require extra focus. It will give you the chance to sharpen your analytical skills which are crucial for many of the sections in the CLAT paper. You should also time how long you take for each section and then attempt to improve any discrepancies. Oswaal CLAT Sample Question Papers 2021 include all the important examination tools like: NLUs 2020, 2019 & 2018 Cut-offs, Scheme of Evaluation up to January 2021 Exam, CLAT 2020 Paper with detailed explanations, 'On Tips Notes' for crisp revision and much more.

4. Be Motivated

As mentioned before, the CLAT 2021 examination is one of the hardest entrance examinations due to the number of aspirants and the limited seats. If you are not motivated or are attempting the exam for the wrong reasons, then you will only be met with disappointment.

Use the resources around you like productivity apps, fellow CLAT aspirants, and mentors to stay motivated during your preparation for the examination.

5. Subject-wise Preparation

Here are some subject-specific tips you can use to improve your chances on the CLAT 2021 exam.

English: Read good newspapers like The Hindu, The Telegraph, and The Indian Express to improve your vocabulary and comprehension skills. You can also use a good grammar book to brush up on your grammar skills.

General knowledge and current affairs: GK can be prepared for using a good book for general knowledge since the information is mostly static. You will need to add monthly current affairs magazines like The Caravan to your reading list of daily newspapers to prepare for current affairs.

Legal reasoning: Arguably one of the more important sections, you can't get through it by mugging facts. Use good books like Oswaal Books UG CLAT Mock Test, 15 Sample Question Papers (For 2021 Exam) Book from Oswaal Books to practice CLAT 2021 Sample Papers.

Logical reasoning: This section is usually time-consuming. Solving CLAT Sample Papers 2021 can help with this issue.

Quantitative Techniques: The questions in this section will come from class 10 math. You can use your old NCERT textbooks to prepare for the same.

Conclusion

Preparing for CLAT 2021 needs consistent preparation and an effective plan to crack the exam on your first try. Do work with other CLAT aspirants and mentors who can help with the preparation or guide your studies. Best of luck for your exam!

