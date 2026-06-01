VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 1: As India continues to emerge as a global hub of innovation and entrepreneurship, 40 Under 40 India Leaders 2026, powered by World Brand Affairs, celebrates the achievements of young leaders who are transforming industries with their vision, creativity, and leadership. This recognition highlights individuals under 40 who are creating lasting impact and setting new standards of success in the modern business world.

In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, young leaders are playing a crucial role in driving transformation across sectors including technology, healthcare, finance, education, media, marketing, manufacturing, and social impact. The leaders featured in this list have showcased remarkable determination, strategic thinking, and the ability to create meaningful change while setting new benchmarks of excellence in their respective fields.