A biopic on life on Padma Shri Dr Vijay Sankeshwar titled Vijayanand to be released soon

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI/PNN): A biopic of life of Padma Shri Dr Vijay Sankeshwar, the owner of largest fleet of commercial vehicles, is all set to release.

The film is a rags to riches story starring Nihal R, Bharath Bopanna, Anant Nag, Ravi Chandran, Prakash Belawadi, Siri Prahalad, Vinaya Prasad, Archana Kottige, Anish Kuruvilla and Bharath Bopanna among others, directed by Rishika Sharma.

Rishika Sharma earlier directed a film called Trunk with Nihal as the lead actor. The film made on a very small budget did wonders at box office making it one of the most beneficial films in 2018.

The film will also be the debut production venture bankrolled by VRL Film Productions, and the Kannada film will have a pan India release with dubbed version in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Says director Rishika Sharma, "Nihal came up with the idea of making a film on Vijay sir's life and once we started doing our research, we understood it is a huge responsibility to bring out his story for the world. His journey is truly inspiring and we are truly grateful that Anand sir (Anand Sankeshwar) understood our vision and not only gave permission but also is backing the film as a producer."

Vijay Sankeshwar started his journey from a humble beginning in Hubli, Karnataka and today owns VRL Group of companies. He is the Chairman of the company along with his son Anand Sankeshwar. He is also the owner of Vijaya Vani newspaper in Kanada language and a news channel called Dighvijaya 24x7.

Vijay Sankeshwar was awarded Padma Shri by the government of India in year 2020.

Renowned Composer Gopi Sundar, has composed music for Vijayanand. Keertan Poojary cinematography and Hemanth have done editing respectively. While the art and costumes have been designed by Rishika Sharma.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)