A Global Career Servicess. GCS Online, One Stop direct admissions

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/SRV): A Global Career Servicess is a leading admission consulting firm expertizing in academic consulting, direct admissions through management quota and career guidance. Their motto, to ensure a free admission process for graduates and postgrads to universities and business schools in India and abroad, has led them to create a new admission platform.

Their approach focuses on providing a comprehensive solution to every student's admission and educational needs and queries including admission consultation and career guidance services.

GCSONLINE is a leading agency dealing with admission services in top institution in Bengaluru and India. Founded in 2009, the company aims to ensure easy access to top institutions admission process in India and to facilitate direct admissions to MBA/PGDM, Medical, Engineering, Design Architecture, Law, Nursing, Pharmacy, Arts & Humanities, and Paramedical domains.

Apart from this they also help and support Parents with hassle-free admission process in schools as well. The company has been instrumental in providing one spot admission guidance and support. They assist students to understand their career goals and choose courses wisely. GCS Online makes certain that applications are completed correctly to lead to higher acceptance opportunities.

GCSONLINE aims to provide direct admissions through management quota and bring all college admission options under one roof to help students get accepted to the best colleges which suits both one's educational background and matches their preference, without doing research for months. They also have a team of research experts to survey students and faculties to understand the uniqueness and specialties of each college or university and their approach to education. In this way, GCS ensures that students do not face any inconvenience while choosing the best options from the countless courses and colleges available to them. Their processes are very transparent with no hidden information or costs.

The vast availability of higher education options in our country, makes it arduous for students and parents to select the right option. Considering aspects like field of education, kind of courses, multiple college options, entrance tests, academic excellence, innovation & research opportunities, financial budgets, placements track, etc. is a challenging task that can leave many adrift. This inability to not pick the right option leads to high attrition rate and unemployability.

GCS understands the confusion and pressure students and parents face during college admission. They are experienced and trained in providing guidance and assistance throughout the admission process and help their clients get admission to the colleges and courses they seek. GCS online guides students in choosing the right courses to achieve their personal and professional goals, without compromising. By offering consultation and accreditation in a variety of disciplines including undergraduates, graduate courses and Entrance test guidance for JEE, NEET, CLAT, NATA, CAT, XAT, SNAP, MAT, SAT, GMAT, and GRE; GCS aims to provide a tailored solution for all higher education needs.

The Director/CEO Rajneish Kumar Singh who is also the founder of 'A Global Career Services (GCS Online)' said "We are looking forward to transforming the admission process cycle to the next generation. With more than a decade of expertise in admission guidance and the trust we have gained as a brand in admission consulting, we try to make it simple and easy for our students to get accepted into institutions. Research and innovation are an integral part of our life which is applicable in most aspects. We decided to apply it to admissions as well for superior outcomes that helps students in the long run."

With the history, present and future plans that GCS Online has planned for themselves, they have been able to transform into an online brand and a career guidance service one can trust. With Head office in Bengaluru and Branch offices in Patna, Ranchi, and Ramgarh, GCS Online hopes to reach out to more students and help make their lives a little bit easier by easing the admission worries. They consider the interests of students and their parents to be of paramount importance. They have excellent experience working with students from various community organizations, and aim to help the students manage this hectic admission procedure effortlessly.

