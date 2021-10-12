A Water Conservation Initiative to save 40,000 litres per day changed "Water Is Free" to "Water Is Valuable" Outlook

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI/ATK): Water conservation was a fundamental in education system but, practically was never brought into action for the children to learn and really value the importance of water, which now has become the forthwith crisis to address.

Today, on the face of earth, the droughts, water pollution and scarcity of clean water, implies the world being at the outset of the crisis of most important resource of life.

India being the second most populated country in the world, is no doubt already facing the consequences with many rural areas having no drinking water of its own, or scarcity in water for substantial purpose. With the conditions worsening each day passed by, the nation is contending its best to meet the current necessity of water throughout the country and also to save it for the generations to come.

Pioneering of a water conservation initiative that is achieving milestones

Considering the increased percentage of the polluted water, decreased availability of clean drinking water and reduced underground water level, there are several campaigns held and initiatives started to conserve this essential resource of life.

Making a difference from the traditional "Save water" initiatives, two pune based individuals Vedant Goel and Yusuf Soni of IneedSai organization introduced a course of action that saves 40,000 litres of water per day.

This peculiar initiative is student centric and was outset in the year 2016. The initiative proposed the simple step of saving the leftover water in the water bottles of students in a drum with a target of saving atleast 40,000 litres of water per day. This conserved water in a drum was then used for other purpose by school such as cleaning toilets, watering plants and washing vehicles.

Appreciated by many, this plan of action was adopted by many schools and had around 1.3 lacs students contributing their efforts in this water conservation initiative and spreading awareness of its big picture.

Preparing the "Future of the nation" to circumvent "Black future of the nation"

The founder of the initiative, Vedantgoel stated that the primary objective of their plan of action was to educate the children the students about the importance and value of the water. The endeavours made by the children in this initiative, acquainted them with the value of water, risks of water scarcity and ways to re-use the conserved water. Influenced by the initiative, the children also called Vedant Goel and Yusuf Soni as "Water Dadas". The initiative has also influenced the parents of the children and has become one of the most successful initiative in the moment of conserving water.

Vedantgoel and his co-founder Yusuf Soni of this water conservation initiative travelled miles and have tied up with many schools to contribute in this initiative, and are now looking forward to spread their campaign in many other states, also to make it a national level, and encourage people across the nation to save more water.

This initiative by these water warriors was the need of the hour for the nation. Water needs preservation more than ever and the initiatives as such in water management can help the nation overcome the scarcity of water for substantial users and save for the coming generations.

