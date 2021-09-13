Aapka CFO - The most affordable platform creating solutions for every business problem

You would like to read
- TiE Pune to help local start-ups go global - Ties up with NTT DATA to select start-ups with potential
- Medix Global to host a digital health innovation challenge in India focused on disruptive local start-ups
- SSI enters Financial Aggregation market; to help start-ups raise funds post Series A
- Panel proposes start-ups for solving waste pollution problem to Agra Municipal Corporation
- Tips for SMEs and Start-ups to Secure their Financial Data in the New Age
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Aapka CFO launches world's first affordable diversified financial services targeted towards MSME, SME, and Start-ups.
They provide business services like road mapping, all types of fundraising, business cost management, revenue management, working capital management, support on commercial decision making, assisting to manage cash growth and profitability along with budgeting and accounting.
Staying true to its main objective of "Dhanda Aap Dekho Baki Sab Hum Dekhenge" gives organizations more power to lead towards their goals. A company with a vision of providing opportunity for all businesses and making its services affordable to all.
Commenting on the launch Chirag Trivedi, Co-founder and MD said, "Aapka CFO has launched this concept to facilitate all those who have been till now deprived or could not afford such services. We have to make a difference to that process of becoming the salt to all our customers just a pinch required to make it tasty. Seasoning your business just in the right amount to make it flavourful."
Ronak Soni, Co-founder and CEO of Aapka CFO said, "The key factor is to spread this across the Globe to Create the Difference in each and every Businessman's Life. Our vision is to not just help businesses but also farmers at Rs 1/- only, and women entrepreneurs at Rs 101/- only. We believe the future depends on what we do in the present and we want to inculcate the same belief in all entrepreneurs associated with us."
Neha Shah, COO of Aapka CFO said, "I am grateful to be a part of Aapka CFO where every individual's thought and vision are heard. It makes me happy to offer such diversified financial services to women entrepreneurs. Also, we are not just CFO we are Aapka CFO."
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor