Aashka Hospitals Ltd's IPO to close on 18 August

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 16 (ANI/PNN): Aashka Hospitals Ltd. (AHL), engaged in the health care servicing segment, is coming out with a maiden IPO of 8,400,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each with a fixed price of Rs. 121 per share to mobilize Rs. 101.64 cr.

The issue comprises of fresh equity issue of 5400000 shares (Rs. 65.34 cr.) and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 3000000 shares (Rs. 36.30 cr.). The issue opened on August 10, 2021, and will close on an extended date, August 18, 2021. The minimum application to be made is for 1000 shares and in multiples thereon after that. Post allotment, shares will be listed on BSE SME.

The issue is solely lead managed by Fedex Securities Ltd. while Accurate Securities & Registry Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar to the issue. Rikhav Securities Ltd. is the market maker for this issue.

AHL is a part of Ayushman Bharat, a flagship scheme of the Government of India launched and recommended by the National Health Policy 2017 to achieve the vision of universal health coverage. It has an aggregate bed capacity of 140 beds extendable up to 200 beds. As of April 30, 2021, the company has conducted an aggregate of over 4,900 surgeries and provided healthcare services to over 65000 patients, consisting of 18000 indoor patients and 47,000 OPD patients.

According to Bipin Shah, Chairman and MD, Aashka Hospitals Ltd, "The main objectives of the issue are expansion, funding inorganic growth initiatives and for general corporate purposes". There are so many reasons we decided to go public; the one reason is to expand and scale up the operations by raising capital through this offer. Other reasons being improving the credibility of the company and give the company a greater market visibility

Aashka has several benefits as compared to competitors viz, Well diversified and specialty service offerings; provision of quality healthcare services; multi-specialty hospital having accreditation by the NABH; ability to attract, train and retain quality doctors, consultants and medical support staff; an experienced player with long-standing presence and brand recall; presence with brand recall in Gujarat and few areas of Rajasthan as well as Madhya Pradesh; one of the most preferred hospitals for covid treatment in the state of Gujarat.

Healthcare has become one of India's largest sectors, both in terms of revenue and employment. The Indian healthcare sector is growing at a brisk pace due to its strengthening coverage, services and increasing expenditure by public and private players.

According to a recent survey, the hospital industry size is estimated to touch US$ 372 billion by 2022.

In terms of Financial Performance, the company's revenue has grown 49%, EBITDA has grown 15%, and PAT has grown 198% in F.Y. 2020-21 from F.Y. 2019-20.

Shah added, "We have been investing significantly in the technology, equipment and infrastructure required to perform the most advanced procedures and to strengthen specialty focus. Secondly India is a very large healthcare market having very strong growth prospects and also offers significant growth opportunities for medical tourism."

The company is also focusing on Capacity addition by setting up hospitals in Tier II & Tier III towns of Gujarat, making the present facility a multi-specialty anchor hospital in the next two years, and adding 35 hospitals with 25 to 50 beds each in the next two years. All These factors will help the company excel in the field and get an edge among the peer companies.

