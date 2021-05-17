Abhay Tewari appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SUD Life

You would like to read
- Abhay Raj International wants to become India's most recognized med equipment manufacturer
- Abhay Singh bought Bihar T-20 team: Arrah Avengers
- Abhay Aggarwal's entrepreneurial excellence from mineral processing to tech startups
- Power Gummies scores a Hat-trick for raising capital from Agility Venture Partners, DSG & Venture Catalysts
- Ram Singh with his venture Baba Ji Finance and Properties takes over the finance world
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI/PNN): Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd (SUD LIFE) announced the appointment of Abhay Tewari as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company w.e.f 15th May 2021.
Abhay Tewari joined the company in the year 2014 as Appointed Actuary. Prior to his appointment as Managing Director & CEO of the company, he was promoted as Joint President - Corporate & Chief Actuary, overseeing Operations, Actuarial, Risk and Corporate Governance functions.
Tewari has played a critical role in enabling the growth trajectory of the company. He has led the Actuarial function and played a pivotal role in aligning the organization in achieving the strategic objectives over the years.
SUD LIFE is a joint venture of Bank of India, Union Bank of India and Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Limited, Japan.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor