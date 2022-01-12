Abhinav Immigration received approval for Canada Startup Visa with Family

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI/TPT): A historical event in Immigration from India- Abhinav Immigration's Canada Startup Visa group clients get Permanent Residence Visa approval.
The year 2021 ends on a high note for Abhinav Immigration and its Startup Canada Startup Visa application clients.
Abhinav Immigration successfully spearheaded the documentation, profile evaluation, due diligence, business plan drafting, accelerator training & certification, letter of support, company incorporation, application submission, and Canadian permanent residency for our business startup group clients. As a result, they received the most coveted Canada Startup PR Visa as a business team of 4 members.
Following the approval, Ajay Sharma, President of Abhinav Immigration, shared his joy by stating that, "The Canada PR Visa has come for our business startup visa team, is itself is an achievement. Because this will be amongst the first ones in India to get the startup visa as a group. For us, it is a matter of not only pride but a lot of happiness and joy."
Notably, the Canada Start-up visa program permits up to 5 members in one application. Together, they can invest in the project besides playing a critical managerial role. It has no minimum educational, investment, or net worth requirements. One can be eligible with an IELTS score of just 5.0. Canada Startup visa belongs to the unconditional federal category, which effectively means one can live and work anywhere in Canada except Quebec.
The achievement is not insignificant but a revelation of higher possibilities and opportunities for the new business startup groups. Abhinav leaves no stones unturned in executing and navigating the application through the complex requirements web.
Taking services of visa consultancy services of specialized business and investor division of Abhinav Immigration, more applicants and startup visa enthusiasts will get opportunities not only to Canada but also to the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, Netherlands, and many other European countries.
To understand more in-depth about the Visa success, process and benefits, you may please watch the video below (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JaLM3DKynH0) .To follow this success path, you can mail us at web@abhinav.com or ring us at 8595338595.
