Accelerate your career in banking & financial services with IIM Trichy's PG Certificate Programme in Banking & Finance powered by Jaro Education

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After an unprecedented year, the banking and financial industry in India is rising stronger than ever.

To meet the demands of this industry, Jaro Education today announced the launch of a new PG Certificate Programme in Banking & Finance in association with IIM Trichy.

This interdisciplinary 1-year programme is designed to build a high-quality academic rigour using specially prepared courseware from IIM Trichy's eminent faculty. Through this programme, Jaro Education strives to impart quality education that enables industry-ready skills to equip tomorrows' leaders in the BFSI sector.

A recent report states that "India's retail loans to GDP ratio is less than 15 percent as against close to 80 percent for the US and the UK." Earlier in FY16-FY20, deposits grew at a CAGR of 13.93% and reached US$ 1.93 trillion by FY20. Rebounding from the pandemic's impact, the nation witnesses a transformation in Banking & Financial Services.

To support transformation in the banking industry in this digital age and equip the professionals with requisite skill-sets, the PG Certificate Programme in Banking & Finance offered by IIM Trichy and powered by Jaro Education includes rigorous pedagogy consisting of case studies, group projects, live and interactive class lectures, and development of term papers, and simulations. The course helps to acquire key knowledge on the functioning of banks and NBFCs (Non-Banking Financial Companies), get an understanding of broad regulations governing the institutions, gain hands-on experience on real-world case studies, gather insights on new age products and innovations by banking institutions, and develop the ability to make strategy formulation and implementation.

Furthermore, to make the programme curriculum more robust, it also includes contents right from the fundamentals and advanced functioning of the banking and financial sector to the application of the strategies in the post-pandemic digital world.

This holistic Banking & Finance Course, is curated for professionals to achieve success at all levels in the banking and finance profession, boost their career growth and encourage them to contribute to an organisation's success by taking up larger roles. The course is open to working professionals who want to excel their career in the BFSI sector.

Sharing her views on the launch of the new programme, Ranjita Raman, Chief Executive Officer, Jaro Education said, "In the turbulent times, our nation's top priority is to boost its economic development based on inclusive growth using BFSI industry's bold reforms. The economic activity is expected to drive credit growth, forecasts to be 10%-13% annually. India's digital lending stood at US$75 billion in FY18 and is estimated to reach US$1 trillion by FY23, which is almost a five-fold increase in digital infrastructure. To fulfill the unmet demand, Jaro Education with our long-term partner IIM Trichy will offer a world-class PG programme for professionals in the BFSI sector. I am confident that this techno-functional PG programme will help the banking and financial professionals to build key skill sets, which will enable them to further advance their careers and contribute to Nation's economic growth."

Prof. Prashant Gupta, Chairperson-EEC, IIM Tiruchirappalli said, "We are excited to be associated with Jaro Education to offer our PG Certificate programme in Banking & Finance, which provides banking and financial professionals the opportunity to enhance their skill sets and grow in their careers. With the growing demand for qualified professionals, the Banking & Finance sector fuels expansion in volume and is predicted to set a new benchmark ahead."

Those interested in the programs can enrol here:(https://bit.ly/3jHOQQe)

The EdTech sector is observing an increased demand for technology-focused programs. To address this demand and need to create a future-ready workforce in the techno-functional area equipped with new-age skill sets, Jaro Education is planning to launch more than 30 diverse programs by FY-22 from top-ranked institutions.

To support the company's growth plan and cater to the rising demand in the EdTech industry, Jaro Education also strives to expand its workforce from 800 employees to 2,000 employees by FY22.

