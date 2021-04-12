Ace Astrologer Pandit Karan Sharma opens online consultancy

You would like to read
- JTR Astrological Research Institute Announces New Online Batches for Basic Predictive Astrology
- JTR Astrological Research Institute announces new service "Corporate Astrology"
- Salvage your life through stupendous solace of Sidhharrth S Kumar
- Marriage date prediction, one of the biggest research and scientific validations in Vedic Astrology by Jothishi.com
- Esteemed Philanthropist Ravi Gaikwad wins Nelson Mandela World Humanitarian Award
New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pandit Karan Sharma is a pioneer in the field of metaphysics and Indian Vedic Sciences. He has been conferred with many awards and honours commemorating him for serving mankind through his vast knowledge of astrology, Vastu, and numerology.
He, because of his stellar knowledge, has clients from all over the world. People from various backgrounds and nationalities consult him for his expert advice.
Many celebrities including cricketers, Bollywood A-listers, politicians, and businessmen take his advice before signing any big contract or making any important investments. His clientele is getting bigger with each passing day, and keeping this in mind, Pandit Karan Sharma has launched his own online consultancy by the name - Astrologer Karan Sharma - for his Indian as well as international clients. Through his consultancy, Karan Sharma wants to make his knowledge accessible to all both online and offline.
An old adage says, "there is joy after sorrow and light after darkness". When there are light and joy, we are quite content and happy with our life. But it is during the moment of darkness that we need a guiding light to guide us to the truth. It is during difficult moments that we need someone to help us with their knowledge and experience.
Pandit Karan Sharma's expertise lies in solving these difficulties and helping us overcome them. Pandit Karan Sharma is an expert astrologer, numerologist, and Vastu consultant. Besides this, he also has mastery over various healing modalities. He is based out of Chandigarh and attracts an impressive list of clientele from all over the country and even internationally. His aim behind opening an online consultancy is to make his astrology and Vastu knowledge accessible to all and help people looking for online guidance.
Pt. Karan Sharma has many awards to boast of. Some of them include Bhargu Ratan Award, Jyotish Shastri Award, and Shiromani Acharya Award. Because of his vast knowledge and talent, he is one of the most sought after astrologers in Punjab, Haryana, and around. His knowledge of Vedic and Western astrology is impeccable, and that's why his advice on various aspects of life such as career, relationship and marriage, business and finance is spot on.
If you feel stuck at any point in life, you can always consult Pandit Sharma for the right kind of guidance. He, with his expert advice and remedies, will help you sail through some of the most difficult phases of your life. Pandit Karan Sharma wants to help more and more people through his consultancy. He feels that his life's purpose is to help as many people as he can in his lifetime. And that would be his biggest achievement according to him.
Book your appointment at (https://www.famouspandit.com).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor