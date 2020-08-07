Actor Suniel Shetty invests in Vieroots

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bollywood stalwart Suniel Shetty has invested an undisclosed amount in Vieroots Wellness Solutions Pvt Ltd (VWS). Registered in 2018, Vieroots is estimated to be valued at around 100 Crores.

Vieroots, founded by noted Wellness evangelist and bio-hacker Sajeev Nair, is a Kochi-based health-tech start-up and pioneer in Personalized Lifestyle Management using Epigenetic science. Vieroots also provides world-class research-based products and services for people who aspire to live healthy and productive lives, with specific focus on productive aging.

Vieroots' association with celebrity investor Suniel Shetty who's well known for his passion in the areas of fitness and wellness was fascinated by the pioneering concept authored by Sajeev Nair, called Epigenetic Lifestyle Modification, gives further impetus to the brand.

"I could relate to the company's core values and innovative thought process in the wellness category hence the decision to invest," said Suniel Shetty.

Epigenetic lifestyle modification is a three-step method which includes V genome test, Vieroots App -EPILIMO and a detailed personalized lifestyle modification plan. Through this process one will get every possible information on all disease which may have inherited from their ancestors. This valuable and authentic information will help a person to modify his lifestyle to avert the possible dangers on his health.

VIEGENOME test is the most comprehensive genetic predisposition test available in the world which analyses more than 200 different health parameters. The Epigenetic Lifestyle Modification mobile App, 'EPLIMO', is a user-friendly next-generation health & wellness ecosystem converging genetics with AI and robotics and provides a Geno-Metabolic report.

Vieroots' medical and genetic experts create a highly personalized wellness management plan for users based on their genetics and metabolism. The whole process can enhance overall quality of life and support to live long and stay young, physically and mentally.

Suniel Shetty is widely regarded as a smart investor. This investment is the latest one in a series of investments that include FTC - India's first online talent and casting platform, the fitness app - FITTR which raised USD 2 million from Sequoia Capital in pre-series A Funding in April 2020, Sai Estate Management & Skills Institute's (SEMSI) curated online platform offering online courses and certifications in real estate, sales and marketing. Previously, Suniel's Beardo, a range of Men's grooming products, had raised USD 0.5 million from Venture Catalyst and followed by approximately USD 8-10 million from Marico Ltd.

Booming Wellness Sector

The wellness sector has been booming since 2018 as alternative therapies and measures are being deduced to shield Indians from mass sickness hazards.

As per a recent study by Stanford Research Institute International, the global wellness industry represents a market of nearly USD 2 trillion as opposed to the Indian Wellness Industry, which is a USD 9.8 billion market; accounting, therefore, 2 per cent of the global wellness industry. Securing a sustainable future and boosting health, the Indian wellness industry is looking to reach new heights of success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Suniel Shetty on board to drive the Live Long and Grow Young Movement which is a critical juncture for the Wellness industry. We feel that the market has huge prospects to get bigger amidst the looming health uncertainties. Co-morbidity causing lifestyle diseases and pandemics tell us to place more emphasis on disease prevention, and enhance the community's herd immunity," said Sajeev Nair, Chairman & Chief Mentor, Vieroots, while speaking about the stake sale.

"Vieroots sees a world where people live long, healthy, fulfilling lives by taking charge of their own bodies and minds. They offer a happy synergy between modern sciences; technology and age-old wellness concepts thereby bring forth innovations long-awaited in the wellness industry. Their key brand element is the continuum which depicts the regeneration and regression of life. I am positive that my association with the brand will boost its prospects," said Suniel Shetty, while speaking about the partnership.

