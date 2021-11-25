Actress Payal Rajput associates with Clovia, aims to redefine fitness through fashion

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Clovia, India's leading brand for women's activewear, innerwear, loungewear, and personal care has got the ball rolling with its latest athleisure range that oozes both comfort and style.

The versatile movie star Payal Rajput was recently seen flaunting her fit and healthy self in Clovia's stylish athleisure clothing in a fun and peppy video. Showcasing her worked-out body in this trending collection, Payal Rajput looks ready to break into a sweat and make newsworthy headlines in her sweltering look.

A prominent face in Telugu and Punjabi cinema, Payal Rajput has also featured in television shows like Sapnon Se Bhare Naina, Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani, Gustakh Dil, to name a few. Payal Rajput debuted in Telugu movies in 2013 with the film Iruvar Ullam, with Channa Mereya being her first Punjabi release in 2017. Her breakthrough performance in the Telugu movie RX 100 made her a popular face on the big screen.

Clovia's association with Payal is a way to reach out to modern women and make them fall in love with their bodies. It aims to inspire them to redefine fitness through fashion, without compromising on comfort. In the video, Payal is seen comfortably carrying off a combination of chic and camouflage print styles from Clovia activewear collection.

"With our latest athleisure collection, we seek to excite and inspire the astute and knowledgeable modern women for whom comfort, aesthetics, and style takes precedence over everything else. Our new range gives preference to confidence and fitness over waist size and weight. Apart from its distinct combination of prints and colours, the great performance fabric allows women to stretch, bend, flex, and move with ease. We are ecstatic to associate with Payal Rajput who is a fresh face, and she has upped the ante when it comes to flaunting her perfectly fit body in our latest athleisure collection," said Suman Chowdhury, Co-founder and COO, Clovia.

In the sizzling video, Payal is seen bending the rules of fitness by displaying impressive yoga-asanas and striking poses, donning the trendy and upbeat athleisure range from Clovia. She's clad in funky tie-dye sports bras paired with similar-patterned bottoms. Her athleisure look drives home just the kind of motivation that the urban woman needs to achieve her fitness goals.

Clovia's latest athleisure collection can be browsed at (https://www.clovia.com/active-wear/s).

Clovia is India's premier direct-to-consumer lifestyle and personal care brand for the urban millennial woman. The company designs, manufactures and sells a host of products including premium lingerie, nightwear, loungewear, activewear, shapewear, swimwear.and personal care products. The brand was launched by industry veterans Pankaj Vermani, Neha Kant, and Suman Chowdhury in 2015. Clovia sells through multiple channels including its exclusive online store www.clovia.com, Android & iOS Apps, all major online marketplaces, a network of its exclusive retail stores across India, and also through most of the premium large formats in the country. Almost 60% of Clovia business comes through its owned channels, having served over 3Mn customers on the same. At Clovia highly skilled designers and product experts create exquisite, playful, and designer products, keeping up with the international trends. Sophisticated, sharp, and suave, contrasted with flirty, fun, and bold, Clovia continues to redefine the consumption story for the Indian woman. Clovia currently sells a product every 2.5 seconds. The company's proprietary technology stack ensures it has one of the most efficient supply chains in the country. Clovia is backed by a host of reputed Indian and international VC and PE firms.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)