NewsVoir New Delhi [India], March 18: Following a successful inaugural edition, the ad:tech Honours Awards returned in 2026 to once again spotlight the innovators shaping the future of advertising and marketing through technology. Held at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, on March 17, the awards recognised organisations and leaders leveraging cutting-edge technologies to transform brand engagement, enhance customer experience, and unlock new levels of marketing performance. Presented in continued association with the International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter, the 2026 edition of the ad:tech Honours also welcomed Huella as a new partner, marking its first year of participation. Huella's involvement further strengthens the platform's commitment to celebrating marketing innovation, with selected winners receiving NEXad advertising credits to amplify their stories on Connected TV through interactive, high-impact formats.

The ad:tech Honours were introduced last year at ad:tech New Delhi, with the inaugural ceremony held on March 6 at Yashobhoomi. The initiative marked one of the industry's first large-scale recognitions dedicated specifically to the use of technology in marketing and its growing influence on the way brands connect with audiences. Industry leaders, technology pioneers, and marketing innovators gathered once again this year for the second edition on March 17, reaffirming the awards' growing significance as a platform that celebrates the engines powering modern marketing. For more than 15 years, ad:tech New Delhi has been at the forefront of conversations around digital transformation in marketing. With the introduction of the Honours, the platform expanded its mission beyond dialogue, creating a stage to recognise leaders who are applying technology to elevate brand storytelling, optimise customer journeys, and deliver measurable business impact.

Building on the success of its debut year, ad:tech Honours 2026 expanded from 8 to 22 categories, reflecting the rapid evolution of the marketing technology ecosystem and the growing convergence of creativity, data, and artificial intelligence. The newly introduced categories include: * Affiliate & Partner Marketing * AI & Creative Automation - AI-Driven Dynamic Creative Optimisation * AI & Creative Automation - Creative AI Collaboration * AI Conversation Agents * AI in Marketing - Predictive AI * Commerce & Retail Tech - Immersive Retail Tech * GenAI in Marketing - GenAI-Led Creative * Influencer Management * Influencer Marketing - Influencer Measurement & Analytics * Marketing Automation - Omnichannel Marketing Automation * OTT Innovation

* Performance Marketing - Search, SEO, and Performance Marketing * Programmatic & Emerging Media - Connected TV Advertising * Programmatic & Emerging Media - Interactive DOOH * Social Media - Community & UGC Engagement * Innovation These categories recognise the growing spectrum of technological innovation shaping marketing today, from AI-driven creativity and predictive intelligence to immersive retail technologies, next-generation programmatic media, and data-led influencer ecosystems. Jaswant Singh, Country Managing Director of ad:tech India, highlighted that collaborations with IAA and Huella have played a key role in elevating industry standards, reflecting the remarkable momentum within the ecosystem. "Technology from Generative AI driving unprecedented innovation to data powering smarter decision-making is central to the impact we're seeing across the industry," he noted.

As advertising continues to evolve at a rapid pace, the ad:tech Honours provide a platform to recognise the visionaries and innovators who are not just adapting to change but actively shaping the industry's next frontier. Neena Dasgupta, IAA Mancom Member and CEO & Founder of The Salt Inc. Consulting, opened the awards night with powerful words: "Awards are not just about the technology itself, they celebrate the people, the creativity, and the relentless effort behind it. Bringing IAA and ad:tech together allows us to honor both innovation and the brilliant minds making it possible." By celebrating the technologies and leaders powering this transformation, ad:tech Honours 2026 reinforces the industry's commitment to innovation, measurable impact, and the future of marketing.

About ad:tech ad:tech New Delhi is part of the Comexposium Group, one of the world's leading event organisers, hosting 150+ B2C and B2B events across industries including IT, security, digital, high-tech, and more. Comexposium operates in 23+ global economic growth zones, bringing together over 3.5 million visitors and 48,000 exhibitors worldwide. About the International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter The International Advertising Association is the world's only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing Advertising agencies and the Media. The IAA comprises Corporate Members, Organisational Members, Educational Affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. lAA is over 80 years' old and is headquartered in New York.

Membership to the Indian Chapter of IAA is by invitation only and IAA has very senior marketing, advertising and media professionals as it members. IAA in India is seen as the most active chapter by IAA Global. IAA India is well-recognised for some of its marquee events like the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA Voice of Change, IAA TechPulse, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and an array of IAA Knowledge Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Conclaves etc. Download List of Winners I Honours Awards 2026 docs.google.com/spreadsheets/u/0/d/1-BZmt3ytJUfVjkm6mmzR3P5EN9U8xxvEfFYNuW8Uq6E/htmlview (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)