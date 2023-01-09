Advantec Wheels Set to become the India's First Company to Roll out Premium Flow Forged Alloy Wheels for Aftermarket Segment

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Advantec Wheels, a Delhi-based start-up, founded by Sukhbir Singh, Ravinder Arora and Jasneet Singh, has forayed into manufacturing of aesthetically designed, high performance and superior quality of Flow Forged Alloy Wheels for India's Aftermarket for passenger cars. This move comes in the wake of company's concerted efforts to meet the ever-growing demand for reliable and global quality Alloy Wheels in the country. This was disclosed by Ravinder Arora, President & Director, Advantec Wheels. The prototypes of the Alloy Wheels will be showcased at the Auto Components Show at Pragati Maidan (January 12-15, 2023) New Delhi.

Speaking on this strategic foray, Jasneet Singh, Founder-Director, Advantec Wheels remarked, "Advantec Wheels has been conceived with a single-minded objective to cater discerning customers in the Alloy Wheels in Aftermarket space. Our research has proved beyond doubt that Alloy Wheels are the bedrock for a smooth, safe and effortless performance of the car. Today the customers are looking for long lasting products in the Aftermarket space. India's Aftermarket is an underserved market as customers have to compromise with products that lack trust, superior quality and class.

With a collective experience of over five decades in the automobile sector, our aim is to play a role of a catalyst to introduce Hi-Quality Wheels that would have conformance to world class standards on key parameters such as - aesthetics and performance. We intend to be a strong player in this segment in times to come."

Detailing the product range, Jasneet Singh said, "To deliver these world class products, our state-of-the-art factory in Jammu (SIDCO Industrial Complex Bari Brahamana with covered area space approx. 50000 square feet) is expected to go on stream in August 2023. We will be the first company to have a fully-automated Foundry line in the country. Our Foundry Lines are of international standards wherein casting of wheels are done in automated Tilt Gravity Die Casting machines to make consistent and better quality of wheels. Further, our first in class processes like "Flow Forging" lend our products extra strength and flawless quality. Another Industry's first process at our factory is the introduction of Element Painting (EP) which makes our products distinct and unique. We are perhaps the first company in India to introduce EP where we would offer unique customized finishes as per customer's requirements like never before. Our CoE (Center of Excellence) would conform to BIS / ISO Standards and have the capability to offer Mirror Cut Alloy Wheel Finishes. Importantly, one of the USP's is the in-house Tool Design and Development that would deliver all kinds of designs and sizes for wheels with great speed to market. What's more! All these come with proven track record of industry's veterans and professionals. We expect to achieve a sales volume of approx. 100000 wheels in the first full year of production, which shall thereafter be ramped up to the peak capacity of 200000 in upcoming years. We will have manpower of over 125 people at peak capacity of the plant."

Elaborating on the Sales and Marketing plans for the brand, Singh said, "We have a well-entrenched marketing strategy in place. We propose to target the niche premium segment of the young automotive enthusiasts in India. We shall plan to reach them via social media platforms and participating in major automotive exhibitions and events throughout the country and abroad. Our sales and distribution strategy includes establishing contacts with major dealer networks in the initial targeted metro cities as well as direct sales through our e-commerce website.

We shall be adhering to a well-thought-out pricing strategy which will bring premium, luxury performance wheels of international technology and standards at affordable prices."

"We are excited to showcase our versatile product range at the Auto Components Show. We have made substantial investment in our venture and are geared to launch our product range in August this year. We have chalked out an ambitious game plan for us. A dedicated and professional team is on board," he added.

Sukhbir Singh, Founder-Director concluded, "We are embarking on a mission to leverage our five decades' expertise in the automobile wheel domain to bring value to our customers."

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)