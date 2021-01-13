Affording luxury brands becomes easy with subscription based platform - Rent n Flaunt

You would like to read
- Metro Brands Ltd Plans Aggressive Expansion; Readies War Chest to Partner with Brands, Ventures in Ecommerce, Footwear and Accessories Space
- Montblanc and Titan Company end JV partnership in India
- HDFC Bank partners with Amazon for GREAT INDIAN FESTIVAL Sale
- Italian Shoes Company's journey towards entering the luxury brands industry and evolving itself towards better shoe making
- Spanish Luxury brand Desigual expands its online presence through Tata CLiQ Luxury
New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/SRV Media): Luxury fashion is something every woman dreams of owning but not something that everyone can afford. Rent n Flaunt eliminates the need to purchase these products and accessories. Working on a subscription-based model, the luxury fashion rental portal makes the higher-end brands available to all in the most sustainable possible way. Based on the subscription plan chosen by the customer, they can rent 3-5 products a month and come back the next month for more. They also have one-time rental plans where the customers can rent the accessories for a lesser number of days.
One can rent three high-fashion accessories for as low as Rs 1,999 and five products for Rs 3,499. It helps the common women have a designer luxury closet at nearly no cost. Observing the trend that most people desire to rent these accessories for weddings, important meetings, parties or functions; Rent n Flaunt, decided to come up with the one-time rental plan which allows the customers to hold on to the products for 4 or 8 days. The portal also provides free shipping both ways giving their members one less thing to worry about. "Stylish", "chic" and "top-notch" are few of the words that their customers have used to describe them.
Founded in September 2020, Rent n Flaunt is the brainchild of Sakshi Goel. She is an engineer by education and has completed her MBA from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) Mumbai. She worked in the corporate world, in Bangalore for four years before the inception of the company. Within three month since its start, Rent n Flaunt has helped many women live the lavish lifestyle while also easing their budgets. It is best for those who love to hoard accessories and apparel but get tired of them quickly. They no longer have to worry about not having anything to wear and can have something new every month.
Sakshi Goel, Founder, Rent n Flaunt said, "It all started with a love and curiosity for luxury brands that I shared with my sister. We wanted for it to be available and affordable to everyone in every part of India. That's how Rent n Flaunt was born. We also had, at the back of our minds, that rental fashion should not only be practical, but also a lot more sustainable for our environment. Now, we want to make rental a lifestyle, alongside making luxury habitual.
When a luxury product is purchased, more often than not, it keeps lying at the back of the wardrobe waiting to be adorned on a special and eventful day. Manufacturing any fashion item lays a great burden on the buyer as well as the environment. Rentals- a sharing methodology minimizes the cost to both the user and the environment. This is the kind of sustainable fashion that lies at the center of Rent n Flaunt's ideology.
Rent n Flaunt also keeps cleanliness at the top of its priority. Every item, piece of jewellery or accessory undergoes a thorough disinfection process after being returned and before being made available for rent again. Appropriate chemicals and equipment are used in the process to ensure that the material of the product is not damaged.
To know more:
Rent n Flaunt is a women accessories rental company where you can rent endless designer accessories on a monthly subscription basis. Rent n Flaunt enables customers to rent out exciting designer and luxury pieces as many times as they want and as much as they want for one flat price. The company is co-founded by Parth Goel who is the technical head and Nimisha Goel who is the creative head.
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor