NewsVoir New Delhi [India], June 8: In a first-of-its-kind move for the Indian smartphone industry, Ai+ Smartphone today announced that it will send its upcoming Nova2 Neo and Nova2 Pro smartphones to reviewers, creators, journalists, and members of the technology community across India before we open sales for trusted consumers - critique and review the devices without restrictions. In an industry built around launch events, Ai+ Smartphone is choosing something different - A conversation before a campaign, Feedback before a sale and Consumers before marketing. "At a time when product launches are often accompanied by carefully controlled narratives, Ai+ is taking a different approach: putting consumer interest ahead of launch-day marketing. We don't want validation. We want unbiased feedback for user benefits," said Madhav Sheth, CEO of Ai+ Smartphone and Founder of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies.

There will be no embargo, no review guidelines, no scripted messaging and no curated launch experiences and most importantly, the devices will not go on sale until reviewers have had seven days to share their feedback. Reviewers are being encouraged to test every aspect of the devices--from hardware and software performance to cameras, battery life, data transfer, reliability, and overall user experience. "As a young brand, we are still learning, still improving, and still earning consumer trust every day. If there is something we've missed, we'd rather hear it from reviewers before consumers spend their money. That's why Nova2 Neo and Nova2 Pro will not go on sale until this feedback window is complete," added Madhav Sheth.

Reviewers will be free to publish their opinions immediately at their own will once they receive the device within 7 days. Positive feedback, critical feedback, and everything in between will be welcomed by the brand as part of its commitment to transparency and continuous improvement. The reviews will be available realtime on the brands website for everyone to view the feedback. The initiative reflects Ai+ Smartphone's belief that the future of technology must be built through Accountability, Transparency, and a willingness to listen. The Nova2 Neo and Nova2 Pro represent the next expansion of the Nova Series portfolio positioned under the Nova2 Ultra bringing the Nova experience to a wider audience while continuing Ai+'s mission of making technology more accessible, transparent, and trustworthy.

About Ai+ Smartphone Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience. From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs -- it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

About NxtQuantum Shift Technologies NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)