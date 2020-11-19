AIC-NMIMS Incubation Centre's Portfolio Start-up- Protto gets funded

You would like to read
- Maruti Suzuki partners with IIM-Bangalore to incubate startups
- Finonyx Software Solutions Private Limited celebrates 10 years of successfully transforming banks across the globe
- RML hospital dean tests positive for coronavirus
- SPJIMR organises webinar to understand the challenges faced by MSMEs
- NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering Offers Specialized M.Tech Programs
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Asphalt Autotech Private Limited (Protto) has raised a Seed stage round from a group of Angel Investors.
Protto is a two wheeler service platform that provides vehicle-related services to individuals and organizations at a standard cost and quality with Pick and Drop. Protto is a portfolio startup of Atal Incubation centre - Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (AIC- NMIMS) Incubation Centre since September 2019.
The Investment will enable Protto to propel its growth.
"Protto had identified the need in the market and was catering to it users with superior service and has still a long way to go by expanding its operation PAN India," said Harshal Shah, Chief Executive Officer, AIC-NMIMS, while speaking on the occasion.
"Two Wheeler Service Market is an unorganized and fragmented market, with varied cost and quality across geographies. We solve this problem by working closely with the local workshops by training and certifying them," said Kunjan Hirpara, Founder of Protto.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor